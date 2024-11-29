Michigan Football to host Big Ten transfer portal wide receiver this weekend
Michigan is expected to host Indiana transfer wideout Donaven McCulley this weekend according to multiple reports. Back in October, the 6-5, 203 pound wideout announced that his top six transfer schools included Ole Miss, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Miami, Colorado, and Michigan.
Given the struggles in the passing game this season, there's no question that the Wolverines could use big body receiver in 2025 as part of the new-look passing attack. McCulley made the transition from QB to WR during his time at Indiana, accounting for 644 yards and and six touchdowns on 48 receptions as a junior in 2023. But injuries slowed down the wideout in 2024 and his playing time suffered as a result, leading him to explore other opportunities in the portal.
Here are some noteworthy stats from his time at Indiana:
Career Notes & Records
- Moved from quarterback to wide receiver during spring practice in 2022
- made first career start at quarterback on the road against Maryland (10/30/21) and accounted for a pair of touchdown passes
- third true freshman quarterback in Indiana history to start a game (Tre Roberson, 2011; Zander Diamont, 2014) and the sixth to see game action (Tim Clifford, 1977; Nate Sudfeld, 2012; Michael Penix Jr., 2018).
2023 (Junior Season)
- Awards: Tabbed fourth-team All-Big Ten at wide receiver by Phil Steele
- Selected honorable mention All-Big Ten by the conference coaches and media panel at wide receiver.
- Appeared in all 12 games with 11 starts
- first start at wide receiver came against Indiana State (9/8)
- had first 100-yard receiving game of his career at Illinois (11/11)
- Six of seven touchdown receptions came over the final five weeks of the season
- caught 60 percent of his targets
- ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten wideouts with 10 contested catches.
