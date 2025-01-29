Michigan football connects with top tight end target in the 2026 class
The tight end position has ruled the Michigan football offense lately. The Wolverines didn't have much help from their passing attack in 2024, but when they did, it came from junior tight end Colston Loveland. In 10 games, Loveland led the Michigan offense catching 56 passes, for 582 yards, and five touchdowns.
With Loveland leaving for the NFL, the next guys up are likely Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen. The Wolverines have been stockpiling tight end recruits in the last several cycles, but in 2025, Michigan signed just one tight end who will likely fill Max Bredeson's role when he leaves: three-star Eli Owens.
RELATED: Report: Michigan football battling two Big Ten teams for Notre Dame lineman Rocco Spindler
Since Michigan didn't sign any tight ends this cycle, the Wolverines are hoping to land big in 2026. Sherrone Moore, Steve Casula, Tony Alford, and General Manager Sean Magee went out to see four-star tight end, Brock Harris.
Harris checks in as the No. 26 player in the '26 cycle and the No. 3 tight end recruit per the Composite. The 6-6 playmaker hails from Saint George (UT) Pine View. Harris has narrowed his list down to Georgia, BYU, Utah, Miami, Oregon, and Michigan.
Back in early November, Harris was at Michigan for a visit, and he told Michigan Wolverines On SI that he loved how much the Wolverines utilized the tight end in their offense. While Kirk Campbell is no longer around, it's hard to believe Chip Lindsey won't continue to use that position as much as possible.
"Yeah, when you see all those guys come out of Michigan and then getting to watch Colston in person was awesome," Harris said back in November. "I saw how much the offense revolves around the tight end."
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Report: Michigan Football to get visit from Notre Dame offensive lineman
ESPN predicts a major season from Michigan football in 2025
Mock Draft Monday 1.0: Where Michigan football players are predicted to go in '25 NFL Draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7