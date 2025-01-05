Michigan Football: Veteran wide receiver announces return for final season
In addition to the fact that veteran quarterback Davis Warren seemed to hint he was returning for his final season at Michigan, it now appears that another veteran Wolverine plans to stick with the program for his final season - wide receiver Peyton O'Leary.
In a post shared to his Instagram account, O'Leary shared a simple message: "last year incoming"
O'Leary finished the 2024 season with 10 receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown. Although his career numbers certainly won't jump off the page for NFL scouts, O'Leary's experience with the program is extremely valuable for a team that is so big on culture. With Michigan seeking out wide receiver talent from the portal, along with returning some younger guys who are expected to play a bigger role in 2025, it remains to be seen how O'Leary will fit into the mix.
Here's a closer look at some of his top accomplishments at Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
CAREER HIGHS
Receiving
• Catches: 3 - at Indiana (Nov. 9, 2024)
• Yards: 24 - at Indiana (Nov. 9, 2024)
• TDs: 1, 2x - last vs. Oregon (Nov. 2, 2024)
• Long: 22 - vs. Texas (Sept. 7, 2024)
At Michigan
• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2022-24)
• Three-time letterman (2022-23)
Senior (2024)
• Earned his first career start at wide receiver against Fresno State (Aug. 31)
• Made a 22-yard reception against Texas (Sept. 7) playing at wide receiver and on special teams, and also made a tackle
• Played snaps at wide receiver against Arkansas State (Sept. 14)
• Contributed as a wide receiver against USC (Sept. 21), Minnesota (Sept. 28), at Illinois (Oct. 19)
• Contributed as a wide receiver and also played on special teams at Washington (Oct. 5)
• Started at wide receiver against Michigan State (Oct. 26) and caught one pass for 15 yards; also played on special teams
• Caught a six-yard touchdown pass starting on the outside against Oregon (Nov. 2)
• Brought in three passes for 24 total yards at Indiana (Nov. 9)
• Started against Northwestern (Nov. 23) and caught two passes for 10 yards
• Made a key 18-yard reception starting at wide receiver at Ohio State (Nov. 30)
