Wolverine Digest

Michigan names trio who will meet with media, attend Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas

The Wolverines announced the trio who will partake in Big Ten Media Days held in Las Vegas.

Trent Knoop

Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Big Ten Media Days will be a three-day event this year, and it will take place in Las Vegas (NV) from Tuesday July 22 - Thursday July 24. The Wolverines will take part on Thursday, along with Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, and USC.

Michigan typically brings captains, and seniors, with it for media days, and we now know who will represent the Wolverines on July 24 in Vegas. Michigan announced TE Max Bredeson, LB Ernest Hausmann, and edge rusher Derrick Moore will take center stage for the media to ask questions.

Bredeson was with Michigan last year in Indianapolis for 2024's Big Ten Media Days. Back for his fifith season, Bredeson will likely become a captain for the second year in a row. It will be the first time for both Moore and Hausmann at Big Ten Media Days. Both decided to come back to Michigan for their senior seasons, after having stellar junior campaigns.

Last season, Bredeson blocked for

Here are some notable accomplishments from all three players, via MGoBlue:

Max Bredeson:

• Voted a captain by his teammates (2024)
• Named as the recipient of the Robert P. Ufer Bequest (2024); also named the team's Most Improved Player on Offense (2023), recipient of the Toughest Player Award (2024)
• Four-time letter winner (2021-22-23-24)
• Appeared in 44 career games at tight end and fullback with 10 starts; special teams contributor throughout his career

Ernest Hausmann:

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2024)
• Named as the recipient of the Roger Zatkoff Award (2024); Blue Collar Award (2024)
• Two-time letter winner (2023-24)
• Has appeared in 28 games at linebacker with 13 starts

Derrick Moore:

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches, 2023-24; honorable mention, media, 2023)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Has appeared in 41 games along the defensive line with 12 starts

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

BREAKING: Michigan football lands 4-star CB, 19th commitment in 2026 class

Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito soars up rankings, a top recruiter in college football

Top Michigan football WR target Travis Johnson dominates at OT7 Playoff event

Social media can't contain excitement after 5-star Carter Meadows commits to Michigan football

The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football