Michigan names trio who will meet with media, attend Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas
Big Ten Media Days will be a three-day event this year, and it will take place in Las Vegas (NV) from Tuesday July 22 - Thursday July 24. The Wolverines will take part on Thursday, along with Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, and USC.
Michigan typically brings captains, and seniors, with it for media days, and we now know who will represent the Wolverines on July 24 in Vegas. Michigan announced TE Max Bredeson, LB Ernest Hausmann, and edge rusher Derrick Moore will take center stage for the media to ask questions.
Bredeson was with Michigan last year in Indianapolis for 2024's Big Ten Media Days. Back for his fifith season, Bredeson will likely become a captain for the second year in a row. It will be the first time for both Moore and Hausmann at Big Ten Media Days. Both decided to come back to Michigan for their senior seasons, after having stellar junior campaigns.
Last season, Bredeson blocked for
Here are some notable accomplishments from all three players, via MGoBlue:
Max Bredeson:
• Voted a captain by his teammates (2024)
• Named as the recipient of the Robert P. Ufer Bequest (2024); also named the team's Most Improved Player on Offense (2023), recipient of the Toughest Player Award (2024)
• Four-time letter winner (2021-22-23-24)
• Appeared in 44 career games at tight end and fullback with 10 starts; special teams contributor throughout his career
Ernest Hausmann:
• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2024)
• Named as the recipient of the Roger Zatkoff Award (2024); Blue Collar Award (2024)
• Two-time letter winner (2023-24)
• Has appeared in 28 games at linebacker with 13 starts
Derrick Moore:
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches, 2023-24; honorable mention, media, 2023)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Has appeared in 41 games along the defensive line with 12 starts
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Michigan football lands 4-star CB, 19th commitment in 2026 class
Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito soars up rankings, a top recruiter in college football
Top Michigan football WR target Travis Johnson dominates at OT7 Playoff event
Social media can't contain excitement after 5-star Carter Meadows commits to Michigan football
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team