Michigan Needs to Let Bryce Underwood Utilize His Legs
When the Michigan Wolverines flipped Bryce Underwood away from LSU, it changed the future of the program. The five-star quarterback is one of the best prospects we've seen in years at the quarterback position. His arm is generational, but he's also an elite athlete and can do a lot of damage with his legs.
Through two games, we've seen flashes of what Underwood can become as a passer. His stats might not blow you away, but some of the throws he's made aren't something you typically see out of a true freshman. However, we haven't seen him get out and run the football as much as anticipated.
It's not because Underwood can't run the ball - in his senior year of high school, he ran for over 600 yards and six touchdowns - but it's because the coaching staff is trying to protect him. Letting your quarterback run freely is a risk, but it's one that might be necessary to reach the offense's full potential.
“He’s not a big runner,” said Michigan Defensive Line Coach Lou Esposito. “He can throw it really, really good. Is he athletic? Yeah, he’s athletic. But that’s not the plan for those guys. They’re going to throw him because his arm is generational.”
Underwood may have a generational arm, but at some point, you have to let him use his legs. Take last weekend's game against Oklahoma, for example. He was under constant pressure, and instead of getting out and scrambling, he tried to sit in the pocket and make throws under pressure, which led to him completing just nine passes. If he had the green light to get out and run the ball, it would have made the Sooners' defense think twice about pinning their ears back and going right at him. They would then have to worry about containing him in the pocket, which makes it harder to get consistent pressure on the quarterback.
Having a mobile quarterback also opens up a lot in the run game. All of a sudden, defenses can't just key in on stopping Justice Haynes; they'll have to be aware of the possibility of Underwood tucking it and running. That opens up holes for both guys and would make the Wolverines' rushing attack even more dangerous than it already is.
If the Wolverines want their offense to reach it's full potential - which is very high with a guy like Underwood under center - they need to let Underwood run. It doesn't have to be 10 designed runs a game, but give him the green light to get outside the pocket and make plays with his legs when there's nothing open downfield. Not only will it make the offense more efficient, but it will help build confidence in their freshman quarterback, who, after the Oklahoma game, could definitely use it.
