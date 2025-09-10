Wolverine Digest

Michigan pushing to flip four-star CB from LSU

Michigan and others are trying to flip one of the top CBs in the country from LSU.

Luke Hubbard

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore stands on the sideline prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore stands on the sideline prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Michigan Wolverines already have the 10th-best recruiting class in 2026 according to Rivals, but they're not done yet. The Wolverines, along with a few other schools, are making a push to flip four-star cornerback Havon Finney from LSU, but it's going to be tough to get him to budge.

Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, Auburn and Miami are all working hard to flip the No. 87 overall recruit in the 2026 class away from LSU. Finney has been committed to the Tigers since April of this year and is the top CB in LSU's 2026 class.

While these five schools may be pushing for a flip, it won't come easily. Finney told Rivals he's still locked into his commitment with the Tigers. Corey Raymond and the rest of LSU's staff built a relationship with him early and made him feel like a priority, and LSU's history of putting defensive backs into the league makes it hard to turn them down. While Michigan and others have ramped up their recruitment of Finney over the past few months, Rivals reports he hasn't shown much interest in flipping.

While that may be discouraging for Michigan fans, we've seen this exact scenario play out in the past, albeit in a much bigger way. Bryce Underwood was committed to LSU for nearly a year, and reports were swirling that despite a late push from Michigan, he was 100% committed to the Tigers. Then, right when it seemed like it wasn't going to happen, the Wolverines got the job done.

If the Wolverines were to flip Finney, he would easily be Michigan's highest-rated cornerback in their 2026 class. Right now, Dorian Barney, the No. 240 recruit in the country, is their top corner, but Finney is rated almost 160 places higher.

It's not going to be easy, but if Michigan can pull this off, it will be huge for the program.

Luke Hubbard
LUKE HUBBARD

Luke is a writer for the Baylor Bears and Michigan Wolverines On SI. He's an LSU graduate and previously covered the Tigers for two years. He also covers the New Orleans Saints and Formula 1. Luke's passion for sports and storytelling led him to become a sports writer.

