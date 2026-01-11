Michigan predicted to land LB with 237 career tackles from the transfer portal

It's clear that Michigan needs to make a move or two to bring in some linebacker depth for the 2026 season. After Cole Sullivan left for Oklahoma, the Wolverines have three LBs on their roster who have some experience. Assuming Jimmy Rolder heads to the NFL, Michigan will rely on Troy Bowles, Nate Owusu-Boateng, and Chase Taylor.

RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

However, some reinforcements could be on the way. On Saturday night, On3's EJ Holland logged a prediction for Michigan to land Cal LB Cade Uluave.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Michigan was in contention to land Pitt's Rasheem Biles, but after a good visit in Ann Arbor, Biles went to see Texas. After that visit -- assuming the Longhorns gave Biles a good offer ($$$) -- he committed to Texas. Now, Michigan can go all in on the former Cal LB.

According to On3's transfer portal rankings, Uluave is the No. 109 player in the portal and the No. 7 LB.

Uluave would add instant-production to the room

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cole Sullivan was one of Michigan's top players as a sophomore. Uluave only has only year of eligibility remaining, but he would come into Ann Arbor and add instant production. This season, Uluave led Cal's team with 100 tackles and 12.5 TFLs. He also sacked the QB three times.

Since his arrival at Cal, Uluave has been in the top five in tackles for the Golden Bears. In 2024, he had 71 tackles, which was second-highest on the defense.

In 2023, Uluave was a Freshman All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. Then in 2024, he was an honorable mention, before landing on First-Team All-ACC in 2025.

For his career, Uluave has tallied 237 tackles, 21.5 TFLs, six sacks, and three interceptions.

A commitment could come shortly

Following Biles' commitment to Texas, Michigan will likely do whatever it can to seal the deal with Uluave. His is currently on campus for an official visit, and barring something happening, we could expect Uluave to commit to the Wolverines in the coming day(s).