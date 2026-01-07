Star Michigan running back to return in 2026

Despite losing rising linebacker Cole Sullivan to Oklahoma, Michigan has been receiving a lot of good news since Monday night. Part of Michigan's 'LFG147' campaign to return talent, the Wolverines have had Bryce Underwood, linemen Blake Frazier, Andrew Babalola, Jake Guarnera, and Andrew Sprague, among others, announce they were returning to Ann Arbor.

On Wednesday evening, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Michigan and rising junior running back Jordan Marshall agreed on a new deal and would return to Ann Arbor in 2026.

The news of Marshall's return comes one day after a report indicated that Justice Haynes was thinking about returning to college for one more season -- but there is no confirmation on that as of now.

Regardless of what Haynes does, Michigan is going to have a star-studded running back room -- even better if Haynes DOES return. With Marshall back in the fold, Michigan will have a legit No. 1 option with five-star freshman Savion Hiter in the mix, as well.

Michigan sophomore tailback Jordan Marshall has agreed to a new deal to return to the Wolverines, he tells ESPN. He had 932 yards and 10 touchdowns last year for Michigan. Another key retention piece for Year 1 of Kyle Whittingham era. pic.twitter.com/z8mlgaK7Z8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2026

Marshall's 2025 season

The former Mr. Ohio running back came to Michigan in 2024, but didn't see much playing time due to injuries. However, he started in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama and won MVP after rushing for 100 yards.

Fast forward to this season, it was Justice Haynes who drew the start. Haynes was fantastic, rushing for over 100 yards in his first five games. But injuries plagued Haynes the remainder of the season, and that's when Marshall really took over.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marshall would go on to have four consecutive games of over 100 yards on the ground and he barely missed having 1,000 yards. The redshirt freshman ran for 932 yards and 10 scores on the ground -- while missing two games and having less than 10 carries in three games at the beginning of the season.

With Michigan returning so many offensive linemen in 2026, the Wolverines' run game should once again be a strength in Ann Arbor.