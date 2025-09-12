Michigan RB named one of the most impactful transfers in 2025
The Michigan Wolverines signed the No. 11 transfer portal class in the country this offseason, which included over 15 incoming transfers. They signed quite a few impact players, but none bigger than former Alabama running back Justice Haynes, who was named the sixth-most impactful transfer of 2025 through two weeks by ESPN.
Haynes spent two seasons with Alabama, where he carried the ball 104 times for 616 yards and nine touchdowns. He split time in 2024 with Jam Miller, but after his sophomore season, he decided to hit the transfer portal. The former No. 34 overall recruit in the country was a hot commodity, but in the end, the Wolverines won out.
So far, it's been a match made in heaven. Haynes has played just two games for the Wolverines, but already looks right at home. He's carried the ball 35 times for 284 yards (8.1 average) and four touchdowns. With some of Michigan's struggles in the pass game, Haynes has been the one carrying this offense through the first two weeks of the season.
Only five transfers have been more impactful at their new school than Haynes, according to ESPN. Oklahoma QB John Mateer was ranked as the top transfer of the season with FSU QB Tommy Castellanos, Auburn QB Jackson Arnold, Miami QB Carson Beck and Missouri QB Beau Pribula right behind him. Haynes is the highest-ranked non-QB transfer through the first two weeks of the season.
Once Michigan gets into the thick of its Big 10 schedule, it's going to rely heavily on Haynes' rushing ability. Bryce Underwood is going to continue to go through some growing pains, and the best thing you can do to help out a freshman quarterback is give him a steady run game.
Nowadays, we see so many guys transfer to a new school and get lost in the depth chart. The grass isn't always greener on the other side, but for Haynes, it appears he made the right decision.
More Michigan News:
Staff predictions: Central Michigan vs. Michigan final score
Commits, targets share what they want to see from Michigan against CMU on Saturday
3 predictions: Will Michigan unleash Bryce Underwood against Central Michigan?
3 keys for Michigan this weekend against Central Michigan
Jaden Mangham reflects on transferring to Michigan from MSU: 'I knew it was going to be crazy'
Things to know ahead of Central Michigan vs. Michigan on Saturday