How to watch Michigan battle in-state school Central Michigan
The Michigan football program limps back to Ann Arbor and the familiar confines of The Big House after taking a painful loss on the road to the Oklahoma Sooners. Michigan hung in the game for 3 1/2 quarters but succumbed to the relentless defensive pressure and play-making ability of quarterback John Mateer. The Wolverines now return home, eager to regroup and refocus on the task ahead. Here is how to watch the Wolverines clash with the Chippewas.
WHERE: THE BIG HOUSE (MICHIGAN STADIUM) ANN ARBOR, MI
WHEN: SEPTEMBER 13TH AT NOON ET
NETWORK BROADCAST: BIG TEN NETWORK
This week, Michigan hosts in-state school Central Michigan and looks to release some frustration on the underdog Chippewas. The players are determined to leverage home-field advantage and reignite their season, showing their fans that they can overcome adversity. Coach Harbaugh has emphasized the importance of resilience and teamwork, and the players are motivated to turn this setback into a learning opportunity. A strong showing against the Chippewas could help restore confidence before heading into tougher matchups later in the season.