Michigan recently hosted a long, rangy CB from the transfer portal
The Arizona Wildcats recently signed former Michigan offensive lineman Tristan Bounds from the transfer portal. Could Michigan make it an even trade by landing one of Arizona's former players? According to multiple reports, the Wolverines hosted former Wildcat cornerback Emmanuel Karnley on a visit this past weekend.
Karnley, who signed with the 'Cats in the 2023 class, redshirted one season before playing in 10 games with Arizona this past season and was a starting corner for the Wildcats. Karnley is a long, rangy corner standing at 6-foot-3 and started alongside one of the better corners in all of football last season, Tacario Davis. While Davis is the main corner most teams want to get, Karnley could be a sneaky good land for a team like the Wolverines.
Karnley recorded 16 total tackles and five pass breakups playing in 369 total snaps for the Wildcats. According to Pro Football Focus, Karnley didn't grade out the best, however. For the season, Karnley had a 53.5 defensive grade and a 59.5 coverage grade. For comparison, he would've been the 12th-best defensive back based on PFF grade on the Wolverines' 2024 team. Karnley did grade out higher than the likes of Makari Paige, Wesley Walker, and Zeke Berry, though.
Based on the current Michigan roster, Karnley would be the second-tallest defensive back on the team behind 6-foot-5 Mason Curtis who originally came in as a linebacker before moving to Edge and then settling in as a safety.
With how Wink Martindale likes to run his defensive scheme, having a tall, physical cornerback would be ideal. Karnley would have three years of eligibility remaining to use and should make an impact at some point in time in his career if not right away.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football lands former top-100 recruit out of the transfer portal
Davis Warren's first impression of Bryce Underwood: 'You’re not the No. 1 recruit in the country for no reason'
TJ Guy on Jaishawn Barham moving to Edge: 'It’s gonna be problems for offensive lines'
Sherrone Moore's message to Davis Warren after signing Bryce Underwood, looking for portal QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI