Michigan releases injury report ahead of New Mexico opener
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Michigan Wolverines will begin their quest for a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday night. The Wolverines will host New Mexico, a team that will be hard to have much of a scouting report on. That's because New Mexico went out and hired Idaho's Jason Eck, who hit the transfer portal and recruiting trail hard. The Lobos will have 55 new players on their roster for the opening night against the Wolverines.
But, there is clearly a talent discrepancy on Saturday. Michigan enters the game as the No. 14 team in the nation, with a true freshman at quarterback. Former five-star gunslinger Bryce Underwood has been named the starter and will lead Michigan in his first season in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines truly have just one week to figure it all out, since they travel to Norman next week for a massive showdown with Oklahoma.
Luckily, Michigan has most of its main players for Saturday's game against New Mexico. Two hours before kickoff, the Wolverines released their injury report.
Veteran Rod Moore has been ruled OUT for the game, and that was anticipated. Transfer CB Caleb Anderson is also ruled out for the game, among other players.
Both S Jaden Mangham and Tevis Metcalf are Questionable, along with QB Mikey Keene and TE Jalen Hoffman.
One player, who is not listed, is TE Hogan Hansen. The young TE has battled some injuries and it wasn't known if he would suit up for Game 1 of the season. But since he isn't listed, we would expect Michigan to have Hansen for the game.
