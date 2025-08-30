Wolverine Digest

Michigan releases injury report ahead of New Mexico opener

We know a few players who won't be playing on Saturday.

Trent Knoop

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Michigan Wolverines will begin their quest for a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday night. The Wolverines will host New Mexico, a team that will be hard to have much of a scouting report on. That's because New Mexico went out and hired Idaho's Jason Eck, who hit the transfer portal and recruiting trail hard. The Lobos will have 55 new players on their roster for the opening night against the Wolverines.

But, there is clearly a talent discrepancy on Saturday. Michigan enters the game as the No. 14 team in the nation, with a true freshman at quarterback. Former five-star gunslinger Bryce Underwood has been named the starter and will lead Michigan in his first season in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines truly have just one week to figure it all out, since they travel to Norman next week for a massive showdown with Oklahoma.

Luckily, Michigan has most of its main players for Saturday's game against New Mexico. Two hours before kickoff, the Wolverines released their injury report.

Veteran Rod Moore has been ruled OUT for the game, and that was anticipated. Transfer CB Caleb Anderson is also ruled out for the game, among other players.

Both S Jaden Mangham and Tevis Metcalf are Questionable, along with QB Mikey Keene and TE Jalen Hoffman.

One player, who is not listed, is TE Hogan Hansen. The young TE has battled some injuries and it wasn't known if he would suit up for Game 1 of the season. But since he isn't listed, we would expect Michigan to have Hansen for the game.

Injury Report
Big Te

More Michigan News:

3 predictions for New Mexico vs. Michigan

Staff predictions: Michigan football vs. New Mexico

Recruits make predictions for New Mexico vs. Michigan football on Saturday

Joel Klatt dives into what we need to see from Bryce Underwood in Week 1 for Michigan

3 keys for Michigan football in Week 1 against New Mexico

Michigan football 2026 commit scores game-winning touchdown in HS opener

Published |Modified
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football