Michigan’s returning defensive tackle ranked No. 7 best interior lineman for 2025
Losing key players like Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant would undoubtedly be a blow to any program, and Michigan is no exception. These two defensive standouts have been pillars for the Wolverines' defensive line, and their departures would leave a noticeable void. However, the good news for Michigan fans is that the team has some very talented players waiting in the wings, ready to step up and fill those big shoes. One such player is Rayshaun Benny, a prospect with immense potential.
Benny’s journey at Michigan has been a bit of a rollercoaster, with his career being affected by some recurring, nagging injuries that have kept him from reaching his full potential at times. Despite these setbacks, Benny has demonstrated the kind of resilience and skill that suggests he can be a significant contributor for the Wolverines moving forward. When he’s on the field, there’s no denying his ability to make an impact. Benny has shown flashes of brilliance that remind coaches, teammates, and fans of the raw talent he possesses.
His upside has been so apparent that he was ranked as the 7th highest-rated interior defensive lineman in 2025, a testament to his potential and the high expectations that surround him. While his career at Michigan may have been somewhat hindered by injury, there’s a growing belief that he’s ready to emerge as one of the cornerstones of the Wolverines’ defensive line. With more consistent play and continued development, Benny could become a major force for Michigan in the coming seasons, helping to mitigate the loss of Graham and Grant while also adding another layer of depth to an already formidable defensive unit. The future is bright for Rayshaun Benny, and Michigan fans should be excited to see how he evolves as a player in the years ahead.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN predicts a major season from Michigan football in 2025
Mock Draft Monday 1.0: Where Michigan football players are predicted to go in '25 NFL Draft
Report: Michigan football no longer getting visit from a top 2025 target
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7