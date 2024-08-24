Michigan Stadium will be without legendary announcer for Week 1
A familiar voice will be missing from Michigan Stadium when the Wolverines take the field against Fresno State on Aug. 31. Carl Grapentine, who has become such a big part of the Michigan Stadium experience, will miss the season opener due to a scheduling conflict. In his place will be Jason Morris, a U-M graduate who has served as the PA announcer for other Michigan sports like Men's Gymnastics and Basketball.
Although it's a bummer that fans in attendance won't be able to hear Grapentine's voice to welcome them back to the Big House on Aug. 31, his absence will be short-lived. He plans to return back to his seat at Michigan Stadium for the remainder of the home schedule, beginning Week 2 when the No. 4 Texas Longhorns come to town for the first-ever regular season matchup between the two programs.
