JUST IN: Another Michigan star defender will miss NFL Combine drills
With Kenneth Grant and Colston Loveland set to miss NFL Combine drills as they recover from injury, another Wolverine will reportedly miss on-field drills this week. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has reported that cornerback Will Johnson will not work out at the combine this week, but that he does intend to fully participate in Michigan's Pro Day on March 21st.
Johnson battled injuries throughout the 2024 season during his final year at Michigan, only seeing the field in six of Michigan's 13 games. Even with missing significant time during his junior season, Johnson still established himself as one of the best corners to ever come through Michigan.
At 6-2, 202 pounds, Johnson made life incredibly difficult for any wide receiver that was tasked with trying to get open on his watch. He appeared in 32 games and made 22 starts at corner during his three years in Ann Arbor, and became a two-time All-American (first team 2023, second team 2024). He was also named as a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist in 2024, and was named Defensive MVP for his efforts in the 2023 National Championship game.
Although injury prevented Johnson from being able to make a significant impact during his final year at Michigan, there's no question that he'll go early in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But for those interested in watching him participate in various drills, you'll need to wait until Michigan's Pro Day on March 21st.
