Michigan switches back to more traditional look for football helmet
The traditionalist segment of the Michigan fan base (and there are many) aren't in favor of doing anything to change or modify the football uniform, particularly when it comes to the helmet. The iconic wing has been part of the Michigan football helmet design since 1938, when former U-M head coach Fritz Crisler brought the design to Ann Arbor following his time as the head coach at Princeton.
Although the helmet has largely remained unchanged in the years since, there have definitely been some noticeable modifications. Former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh implemented several modifications during his tenure in Ann Arbor, including the reintroduction of award decals, changing the award decals from Wolverines to player specific awards, and even modifying the shape of the famed wing.
In 2023, Harbaugh introduced another modification to the helmet on the front bumper - changing it from the traditional block 'M' to 'Mich1Gan' as a way to celebrate the Wolverines becoming the first team in college football history to reach 1,000 wins. Michigan would keep that front bumper for the remainder of the 2023 National Championship season.
But with a new season and a new era for the football program beginning in 2024, the Wolverines are switching back to more of a traditional look for the front bumper. The block 'M' is back.
For the majority of football programs around the country, these subtle changes would seem trivial to most. But the Michigan football program and its uniform is one that carries a lot of tradition, and any modification - even the slightest - rarely goes unnoticed. Something tells me that fans will be happy to see the return of the block 'M' to the famed winged helmet in 2024.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Jim Harbaugh's attorney rips the NCAA to shreds after NCAA punishment against former Wolverines' HC
Michigan Football: Alex Orji leading the way in fall camp
Ohio State fans begging the NCAA, NFL to do what Ryan Day couldn't: Defeat Jim Harbaugh