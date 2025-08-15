The NCAA explains why Michigan won't serve a postseason ban, vacate wins
The NCAA handed down the punishments to the University of Michigan on Friday afternoon -- stemming from the Connor Stallions' sign-stealing scandal two seasons ago. But the punishment wasn't what rivals had hoped for.
Michigan will have to pay around $20 million in fines, Sherrone Moore will be suspended one additional game in 2026, and both Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stallions will serve a large show cause.
But the Wolverines are not getting any sort of postseason ban, nor does Michigan have to vacate any wins from the past few seasons. So, the Wolverines' 2023 national title was won fair and square.
Why didn't Michigan have to vacate wins or serve a ban? The NCAA described why in the letter.
RELATED: National media react to NCAA's ruling on Michigan football
"As a result of Michigan's most recent infractions case, three parties — Michigan, Harbaugh and Moore — fall within the legislated window to trigger repeat violator status. Michigan's repeat violator status, coupled with its Level I-Aggravated case classification, is sufficient grounds for a multiyear postseason ban. However, the panel determined that a postseason ban would unfairly penalize student-athletes for the actions of coaches and staff who are no longer associated with the Michigan football program. Thus, the panel determined a more appropriate penalty is an offsetting financial penalty instead of a two-year postseason ban.
"Similarly, the NCAA membership has shifted from scholarship limits to roster spots. The NCAA membership has not yet determined whether roster reductions will replace scholarship reductions as a core penalty, and the panel did not want to prematurely make that decision on behalf of the membership. Instead, the panel adhered to the percentages contemplated for Level I-Aggravated scholarship reductions but converted the penalty to the financial equivalent of what would have been scholarship reductions."
In the first paragraph above, the NCAA notes that with Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, and Sherrone Moore falling in the case of a 'repeat violator', the Wolverines could face a multi-year postseason ban. But with just about all of the coaches and staff gone, it would 'unfairly penalize student-athletes for the actions of coaches and staff who are no longer associated with the Michigan football program'.
The NCAA also noted it didn't restrict Michigan's roster/scholarship size because 'the NCAA has not yet determined whether roster reductions will replace scholarship reductions as a core penalty'. So the NCAA didn't want to 'prematurely' make a decision.
To sum it all up, the NCAA didn't have sufficient proof that Stallions' advanced scouting affected the outcome of games. If they had that proof, then there would've been vacated wins and there would've been a likely postseason ban. But as president Charlie Baker said following Michigan's win over Washington to win the national title, "And at the end of the day, no one believes at this point that Michigan didn’t win the national title fair and square. So, I think we did the right thing.”
