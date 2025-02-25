Michigan's top running back target for 2026 receives huge ratings boost
2026 running back target Savion Hiter has firmly established himself as one of the top players in his class, with many recruiting sites ranking him as the top running back overall. A consistent 5-star or high 4-star prospect, Hiter has now cemented his status as a composite 5-star with the latest On3 rankings. He jumped from 20th to 11th in the overall rankings, retaining his place as On3’s top-rated running back for the class. This rise only solidifies his status as one of the most coveted recruits in the country.
Michigan’s running backs coach Tony Alford has made it clear that Hiter, along with Texas prospect Javion Osborne, is one of his primary targets for the 2026 cycle. Alford's focus on these two elite backs signals the Wolverines' desire to add top-tier talent to their backfield. Recent predictions from recruiting experts suggest that Michigan is in a strong position to land both Hiter and Osborne, placing the Wolverines in the driver’s seat for these highly sought-after prospects.
Hiter’s combination of speed, vision, and playmaking ability has caught the attention of college programs across the country. His rise in the rankings further demonstrates the immense potential he has as a future star. With Michigan in a favorable position to secure his commitment, the Wolverines are poised to add a major piece to their 2026 recruiting class.
