Michigan predicted to be in the lead for recruitment of top 2026 Texas running back

"I think Texas was leading before Tashard Choice left. I think Michigan is leading now.”



Teamed up with Texas insider @justinwells2424 for the latest on Top 100 RB Javian Osborne. Hint: We're both giving Michigan the edge right now #GoBlue. https://t.co/u7HTudZW2X pic.twitter.com/yP8YAf2NHN