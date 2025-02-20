Michigan predicted to be in the lead for recruitment of top 2026 Texas running back
With Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice departing to take the same position with the Detroit Lions, Michigan appears to have gained an edge in the recruitment of 4-star running back Javian Osborne. Osborne had previously named Michigan as his top school, but many recruiting insiders had expected him to end up at the University of Texas. However, the recent move by Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who hired Choice, may have inadvertently given Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore a boost in the recruiting battle for Osborne.
Osborne hails from Texas and is currently ranked as a composite top-60 prospect, making him one of the most sought-after running backs in the 2026 class. Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford has been highly involved in his recruitment and has consistently identified Osborne as one of his top targets for this cycle, alongside 5-star running back Savion Hiter. Both players are crucial to Michigan’s future plans, and things are looking promising for the Wolverines in their pursuit of these incredible talents.
The loss of Choice at Texas, combined with Michigan’s strong relationship with Osborne, has put the Wolverines in an excellent position. However, with signing day still a long way off, Michigan must continue to strengthen its relationships with both Osborne and Hiter to secure their commitments. Recruiting battles are never guaranteed, and the Wolverines will need to keep pushing to ensure that both backs ultimately choose Michigan. As things stand, Michigan appears to be in a great position to land Osborne, but the competition will surely remain fierce in the months ahead.
