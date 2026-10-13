Michigan Wolverines' Late-Season Showdown vs. UCLA Suddenly Doesn't Feel as Daunting

UCLA is one of college football's most surprising teams through the halfway mark. After coming to the Big Ten, the Bruins had been a major disappointment, but in one season, Bob Chesney has turned UCLA around.

The Bruins are coming off a big win in Eugene this past weekend, beating Oregon,17-15. The Bruins' defense forced seven takeaways, and UCLA remains undefeated this season. However, UCLA has likely lost quarterback Nico Iamaleava for the rest of the season, according to a recent report.

Iamaleava was hit by Oregon defender Bear Alexander and now the Bruins will likely turn to Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenbach, who threw nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions last season with the Mustangs.

Michigan predicted to give UCLA its first loss

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Despite losing Iamaleava, UCLA's remaining schedule isn't all that daunting. The Bruins will play Wisconsin this weekend, and the only remaining ranked team on their schedule is USC, which comes at the end of the season.

But the Bruins do travel to Ann Arbor on Nov. 21, one week before rivalry week takes place. And prior to Iamaleava suffering a season-ending injury, CBS Sports predicted Michigan to give UCLA its first loss of the year.

"A West Coast contender walking into Ann Arbor in late November with its playoff seeding hanging in the balance? If the weather turns ugly and Michigan makes it a street fight like Kyle Whittingham and the program's physical mantra wants, UCLA could have a problem here...And while we're picking UCLA to win its next five games before running into trouble at Michigan," Brad Crawford wrote.

Can't be looking ahead

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For Michigan, its goals are essentially off the table. In theory, the Wolverines can still take care of business from here on out and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, but that seems impossible with how poorly the Wolverines have played in each of the last two weeks.

Michigan's goal should be seeing steady improvement from here on out and attempting to win nine games this season, which also feels like a daunting task. The Wolverines have to play Indiana, Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State.

But the UCLA game doesn't feel as challenging as it would've with Iamaleava being in the lineup. The Bruins' defense might've forced seven turnovers, but UCLA's defense has been a mixed bag — especially being able to throw on the Bruins.

Michigan won't be able to look ahead to Ohio State when it hosts UCLA for its final home game in the Big House, but the Wolverines will be able to concentrate on one play. Running back Wayne Knight leads the Big Ten, averaging 109 yards per game on the ground, and even with Iamaleava there, Knight has been the heart of the team.

The Wolverines' defense will be able to lock in on Knight, and if Michigan can take care of the ball, a win over a potential undefeated Bruins team doesn't feel like a tall task any longer.

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