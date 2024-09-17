Wolverines in the NFL headlined by Aidan Hutchinson in Week 2
Week 2 of the NFL season saw big time performances from a number of Michigan Wolverines, with some now leading the league in key statistical categories. Here's a look at the top performers from over the weekend:
1. Aidan Hutchinson - Lions
Aidan Hutchinson sacked Baker Mayfield five times in the Lions' 20-16 loss to the Buccaneers. Three of his sacks were in the first quarter. Hutchinson now holds the franchise record for the most sacks in four consecutive games. Hutchinson now leads the NFL in sacks with 5.5 through two weeks.
2. Nico Collins - Texans
Nico Collins led Houston in receiving yards for the second straight week with 135 yards on eight receptions as the Texans snuck past the Bears 19-13. On the first play of the second quarter, Collins scored a 28-yard touchdown, his first of the season. Collins now leads the NFL in receiving yards with 252 yards through two weeks.
3. Josh Metellus - Vikings
Josh Metellus was responsible for seven tackles. He also intercepted a pass from Brock Purdy in the third quarter, helping the Vikings to a 23-17 win over the 49ers.
4. Mike Danna - Chiefs
In the first minute of the fourth quarter, Mike Danna forced a strip sack on Joe Burrow resulting in a go-ahead scoop and score to put Kansas City up by one point. Danna finished the game with four tackles and the Chiefs defeated the Bengals 26-25.
5. Jabrill Peppers - Patriots
Jabrill Peppers posted his second straight six-tackle game, but the Patriots fell to the Seahawks 23-20 in overtime. Peppers is now tied for No. 2 on the team with 12 total tackles on the season.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -