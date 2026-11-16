Michigan Wolverines Red Zone Report: Missed Opportunity Cost Michigan

Michigan lost to Oregon by a score of 31-7. Just by looking at the score, it's easy to see that Michigan didn't play well as a team. Some individual players excluded, of course.

This game was unfortunately a lot like most of Michigan's games this season. Penalties, turnovers, and missed opportunities cost them a chance to win in the end. Sloppy play has plagued Michigan all season at this point, and it doesn't appear to be getting any better. There's a lot of doubt about Kyle Whittingham's future in Ann Arbor after this loss.

On the surface, it might seem like this game was not close but that was not the case for a majority of the game. Michigan had several chances to stay in this game, and just failed to capitalize on their opportunities. Let's analyze their one and only red zone trip below and why it's a good microcosm of Michigan's issues this year below.

Red Zone Trip #1: Result - turnover on downs

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Michigan's only red zone trip in this game started with a 1st and 10 at the Oregon 24 yard line. The series began with three straight successful runs by Bryson Kuzdzal. The first one went for five yards, the second one for three yards, and the last one for eight yards.

After that, it was a 1st and goal at Oregon's 8 yard line. From there, things got interesting. On 1st down, a play-action pass was called but Oregon wasn't fooled and Tommy Carr just threw the ball away. On 2nd and goal, it was a wildcat formation where Jordan Marshall took the snap and ran off the left side of the line. It looked like he had plenty of space to head for the pylon, but he for some reason decided to try to cut back, and stumbled in the process of doing so. He was dragged down after a 4 yard gain.

On third and goal it was a QB draw where Tommy Carr only got one yard. That brought up 4th down and goal from the three yard line. Once again Michigan took to the air, and once again, it was stopped. Tommy Carr tried to hit Andrew Marsh on a crossing route but Oregon snuffed it out and batted it down before it even reached Marsh.

The result was a turnover on downs, and Michigan never got back into the game after that. The weird wildcat play to Marshall was a perfect encapsulation of Michigan's season so far. Even when it looks like there's a play to be made, Michigan seems to get in its own way time and time again.

I'm not sure what happens from here, but it's clear the coaching staff is not getting through to these players. The roster isn't untalented, but nothing seems to be getting better. Somebody in the Michigan administration needs to realize that another coaching change, while certainly not ideal, is the right way to move forward for ths program.

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