Michigan wows elite 4-star offensive lineman during official visit
Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are paying attention to the details in their recruiting efforts. While former head coach Jim Harbaugh performed well on the recruiting side of the house, it just feels like Sherrone and his team have a more natural ability towards recruiting and building relationships.
This weekend, his team hosted a group of elite players from the 2025 and 2026 class. That group included former Alabama commit and 5-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood, and 2024 4-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter. First off, with a name like "Bear," any offensive line coach would want this young man. Add in the fact that he is almost 6-foot-4 and weighs in at a whopping 293-pounds, and you can see why Sherrone and company have targeted this young mauler.
The visit was the second for Bear and in his own words he is very high on the Wolverines. He mentioned that the Wolverine staff has doen everything the right way and he has noticed the small details they have included in his visits. In a world as ruthless and competitive as D1 college football recruiting it is the minute details that often win a battle. Moore and his team have taken stock of that and many of their targets have mentioned the atmosphere and the ease with which they connect to the Michigan staff. Another big target to keep an eye on in the growing 2026 prospect pool.
