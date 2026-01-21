Michigan Football Reels Back in Offensive Lineman Who Entered Transfer Portal

The Michigan coaching staff was able to reel back another Wolverine who entered the transfer portal. On Wednesday, it was announced that offensive lineman Lawrence Hattar would withdraw his name from the portal and return to Michigan for a second year in Ann Arbor.

Hattar transferred to Michigan ahead of the 2025 season, in hopes of competing for a starting job, but Hattar saw action in just two games for the Wolverines. He played at RG and LG during the Oklahoma and Central Michigan games, respectively, in a total of 19 snaps.

Hattar played three seasons at Ferris State, where he had 25 combined starts between LG and RG. He helped the Bulldogs win two Division II National Championships and was a First-Team Division II All-American in 2024.

Hattar joins Andrew Sprague, Jake Guarnera, Zeke Berry, Jordan Young, Enow Etta, and most recently, Bryson Kuzdzal, as players who returned to Michigan after entering the portal.

Michigan's offensive line should be dominant in 2026

Not only will the Wolverines feature a young offensive line in 2026, but they should be dominant under new offensive line coach Jim Harding. Michigan returns Sprague, Guarnera, Blake Frazier, Evan Link, and Nate Efobi, who all have starting experience.

Add in former five-star Andrew Babalola, Blake Norton, and Hattar, and Michigan has several options for depth — while Babalola projects to start next season.

Here is more about Harding and his ability to coach offensive linemen:

"Harding was Utah's offensive line coach for 12 seasons from 2014-25 and spent two years as Co-Offensive Coordinator (2015-16) and nine years (2017-25) as assistant head coach during his tenure. His offensive lines developed a reputation for being among the most physical, technically sound units in the country and helped to produce some of Utah's most prolific offenses.

"Harding has helped send 13 offensive linemen to the NFL, including six draft picks, highlighted by 2017 first-round selection Garrett Bolles (20th overall, Denver Broncos), the highest-drafted OL in Utah history.

"Under his direction, 11 players achieved first-team All-Pac 12 or All-Big 12 honors, including 2025 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Spencer Fano. Fano became the Utes’ first Outland Trophy winner in 2025 and earned consensus All-American honors after picking up second-team recognition in 2024."