Former Michigan players paint troubling picture of program under Sherrone Moore

There is no doubt that Michigan's football program is in much better hands with Kyle Whittingham running the show. The two-year experiment of Sherrone Moore as the head coach is over and it ended as poorly as possible. Moore was fired following an investigation that revealed he was having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

And to make matters worse, a few former Michigan players painted a bad light on Moore and how he operated the lineup.

RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

What happened to Anthony Simpson?

Meg Potter/Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK

In hopes of boosting its receiving production, Michigan brought in both Donaven McCulley and Anthony Simpson. In terms of production, Simpson had 'done it' back in 2023, leading UMass with 57 receptions for 792 yards and three scores.

But with Michigan, in 2025, Simpson saw just 24 snaps on offense. The former Arizona and UMass playmaker had entered the portal and was granted another season of college football, but it won't be with Michigan. Simpson went to his X account (formerly Twitter) to reveal why he didn't see the field in Ann Arbor.

"Targets vs non targets, I was the best slot receiver for Michigan and I was treated unfairly due to [Sherrone] Moore being blackmailed by players and staff members. Which jeopardized my opportunity to get on the field. Fastest player on the team and I won reps every day in practice. Only there for fall camp. Our team captains also advocated for me to play. I was denied fairness."

Former Michigan players, Cristian Dixon and Raheem Anderson both chimed in, too.

Cristian Dixon



"[laughing faces] if only y'all understood a .10 of what he really saying tho #goblue"

Raheem Anderson



"Dat part"

Michigan's new-look WR corps

It's safe to say that the Moore era being over with is a good thing -- regardless of how much truth there is to Simpson's statement. Now, the Wolverines will enter 2026 with what appears to be a loaded WR room.

Andrew Marsh, Jaime Ffrench, and JJ Buchanan will likely lead the Wolverines this season. But guys like Salesi Moa, Travis Johnson, and Jamar Browder, among others, will all contribute as well.