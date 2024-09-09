Michigan football's loss to Texas was historically bad, here's why
Most expected Michigan to take a step backwards following its national championship-winning season in 2023, but the Wolverines' 31-12 loss to Texas on Saturday made the kind of history this 2024 team won't want to be remembered for.
The 19-point defeat at the Big House was the fifth-largest home loss for a defending national champion in the history of college football, per Fox Sports. Michigan joins 2020 LSU (lost by 38 to Alabama), 1984 Miami (lost by 35 to Florida State), 2011 Auburn (lost by 28 to Alabama) and 1975 Oklahoma (lost by 20 to Kansas) in this unfortunate distinction.
Texas proved itself as a national title contender this season with the overpowering win over Michigan. The Wolverines, meanwhile, need to find some answers and tighten up loose ends with Arkansas State coming to Ann Arbor this upcoming Saturday. After that, U-M will host another Top 15 team in No. 11 USC on Sept. 21 at Michigan Stadium.
This weekend's upcoming game against the Red Wolves is a chance for Michigan to rediscover its offensive identity. Through the first two weeks of the 2024 season, the Wolverines rank dead last in the Big Ten in offensive production. Unfortunately, Michigan's defense — which was supposed to carry the team early while its offense found its footing — has not lived up to the hype yet either. The Wolverines have struggled in pass coverage each of the last two weeks, and that's something the USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will expose again if U-M can't get it corrected.
No. 17 Michigan opened as a 24-point favorite over Arkansas State (per Circa Sports), but that line has since shrunk to 22.5 in favor of the Wolverines. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET at Michigan Stadium, which Big Ten Network carrying the broadcast.
