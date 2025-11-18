National media predict where Michigan football lands in latest CFP rankings
The newest College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night and the Wolverines have a chance to make a slight move. While it appeared for a little while that Michigan was about to move a move down, kicker Dominic Zvada salvaged Michigan's Playoff hopes by nailing a game-winning field goal on Saturday against Northwestern.
The Wolverines are now 8-2 and if they can win the next two against Maryland and Ohio State, Michigan will get back into the CFP after winning it two years ago. But the Wolverines won't be able to turn the ball over five times, as they did on Saturday.
Here is how the national media, plus our very own Seth Berry, predict where Michigan will land on Tuesday night.
Seth Berry (Michigan Wolverines on SI)
Berry has Michigan jumping up to No. 17 after the win over the 'Cats.
"...With that being said, I think the Yellow Jackets drop to No. 18 and the Wolverines bump up one spot to No. 17. Texas, who were previously ranked No. 10 last week, should drop quite a bit with now having three losses and not coming close against the Bulldogs. But the Longhorns won't drop below the Wolverines with having a common opponent in Oklahoma, a team Texas beat and Michigan did not."
Brad Crawford (CBS Sports)
Crawford has Michigan staying at No. 18 after the narrow in over Northwestern.
"Winners of four straight since the loss to USC in Los Angeles, the Wolverines travel to Maryland this weekend before hosting unbeaten and top-ranked Ohio State. If Michigan upsets the Buckeyes, expect rapid ascension in the rankings. "
Pat Forde (Sports Illustrated)
Forde listed the top 12 teams that would make the CFP, and he also listed Michigan as a team 'on the bubble'.
Stan Becton (NCAA.com)
Becton has Michigan moving up one spot to No. 17.
"Michigan beat Northwestern to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Wolverines now must avoid a trap game against Maryland."
Austin Mock (The Athletic)
Mock also has Michigan moving up one spot to No. 17. He has the Wolverines ahead of Texas, who he dropped down to No. 18 after the Longhorns dropped their third game.
