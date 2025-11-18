Michigan football pushes for two four-star cornerbacks as Signing Day nears
As Signing Day approaches, Michigan is sitting with 25 commitments in its 2026 recruiting class, but the Wolverines are still looking to make some moves. With the 10th-ranked class in the cycle, as of now, Michigan wants to add a few more pieces to the puzzle.
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong recently shared that the Wolverines were keeping 'warm' with two commits elsewhere and both are at a position of need.
After losing CB Dorian Barney to Ole Miss, Michigan is back on the market looking for a CB to get in the class. As of now, S Andre Clarke and S Jordan Deck are the two defensive backs in the class.
Michigan will continue to target a couple of prospects committed to struggling schools.
Havon Finney Jr.
The Chatsworth (CA) prospect has been committed to LSU since the end of April, but Michigan has been in constant contact with the top-100 recruit. The 6-foot-2 CB is ranked as the No. 83 prospect and No. 9 CB in the 2026 cycle.
Head coach Sherrone Moore has been trying to lead the charge to get Finney, and as of now, it sounds like he will be coming to the Ohio State game in Ann Arbor to see Michigan.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Finney:
"Finney recently made the move to reclassify in to the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner. He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub 11.0-100m times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team. He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight. He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long term upside to play for any school he wants and his ceiling is extremely high."
Jamarion Vincent
The other prospect Michigan has remained in close contact with is the Baylor commit. Vincent took an official visit to Ann Arbor this fall, and LaMar Morgan has been in constant talk with the 6-foot-2 corner.
Vincent is the No. 133 prospect and the No. 17 CB in the 2026 cycle. The Baylor Bears are struggling again this season, and the status of head coach Dave Aranda is very murky. The Wolverines will likely be a player until Signing Day.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Vincent:
"Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside."
