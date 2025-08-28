National outlet considers Michigan the 'most overrated' team entering 2025
Michigan opens the season up on Saturday with a home game against New Mexico -- a team that has 55 new players from last year's team that won five games. The Wolverines are expected to crush the new-look Lobos, and many expect Michigan to win double-digit games in 2025 and contend for a College Football Playoff spot.
But not everyone.
CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah called the Wolverines the 'most overrated' team entering the season.
"It's great to see the Wolverines solidify the quarterback position with the addition of Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene, but this offense still has plenty of structural holes. The receiver group has been lackluster and the offensive line is not the kind of experienced group that spurred their greatest successes. Additionally, while there's plenty of talent remaining, standout defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are gone too. Improved? Yes. Top 15? No."
It's fair to question the Wolverines this season. After all, Michigan did have the 131st-ranked passing attack last season, and the Wolverines lost a few stars from last year. But Michigan proved at the end of the season that it could win games without those stars. The Wolverines didn't have Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Colston Loveland, Will Johnson, Donovan Edwards, or Kalel Mullings against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. In fact, the Wolverines had a hand tied behind their backs because they refused to pass the football in the second half.
Adding the top-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class, Michigan's passing attack should be much improved from last season. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was hired to help fix the offense and he has a proven track record of doing so.
While the Wolverines could slip in a few games with a true freshman behind center, Michigan has the talent -- and schedule -- to compete for a Big Ten title and a spot in the playoff this season.
