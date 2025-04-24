NFL expert gives laughable list of reasons why he would not draft Mason Graham in first round
In what can only be described as a ludicrous attempt to attract attention, NFL analyst John Frascella has broken from every other NFL Draft analyst and disparaged the draftibility of Michigan Wolverine star Mason Graham. While 99% of analysts have Graham as a high first round lock, Frascella went completely opposite and claims he would not even draft Graham in the first round period.
Graham dominated the field consistently while at the University of Michigan. He rose to the occasion time and again in big games against bitter rivals. He took over games when Michigan needed a defensive stop and his disruptive nature was enough to influence opposing offensive coordinators entire game plans. His game tape is a non-stop reel of domination and bully ball, all things that a high first round NFL Draft pick is expected to do.
Of the six reasons Frascella listed, I will address two. Most are so non-impactful to his play that it would be a waste of time to even discuss them. The two that I will discuss are numbers five and six on the list.
"He has been quiet the entire draft process, low hype, low visibility, typically screams 'hiding concerns.'"
So, the fact that the young man is locked in and grinding in preparation of joining one of the toughest professional sports leagues in the world indicates he is not a first round talent? If Frascella actually knew Graham he would know that he is a humble, quiet, hardworking professional young man. He possesses those intangible mental skills that you want in your locker room. Graham was not a blue chip prospect out of high school and worked his way into elite status at one of the premier college footbal programs in the country. He did all that without fanfare and "hyping" himself up. This take is absolutely insane and without merit.
"Played next to an elite player in Kenneth Grant, in an elite defense at Michigan, the circumstances MUST be considered, major benefit to his production".
Again, a ridiculous take. Your talent should be called into question if you play with other elite players? That means every 5-star that plays for Alabama, or Georgia or any other top tier school that reloads with elite talent year after year should be treated as a lower-level talent because they had talent next to them. This train of thought is just silly, I cannot even begin to defend it and if I were an NFL General Manager, I would have to laugh at this.
The bottom line is Graham has elite level talent and has shown it where it matters most, on the field in the trenches. He has competed against some other top level offensive lineman that college football had to offer and has more than held his own in every instance. He is a champion and has intangible skills that place him amongst the most talented of players in this year's draft. Any team that is lucky enough to draft Graham is getting a young man that will never rest on his talents and will work to become better every day, a true asset to any organization.
