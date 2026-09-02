No, It's Likely Not Who You Thought Would Play 'Rhino' for Michigan Football in 2026

Jason Beck comes to Michigan as its new offensive coordinator with the vision of spreading things out, while leaning on the rushing attack. In both 2024 and 2025, Beck had the No. 2 rushing attack in all of football.

One big reason for that is his famous 'rhino' package. Beck will use a sixth lineman, and he had more than 400 snaps last season, allowing the rushing lanes to be paved wide open with six big bodies to block.

The expectation was that Andrew Babalola was going to be that player, however, he is set to miss Week 1, but according to right guard Brady Norton, there are three players battling for that spot — nobody most fans would've expected.

“I have not repped the Rhino spot,” Norton said. “Mainly the Rhino spot has been Manuel Beigel, who transferred from D-tackle — he’s been doing a really good job. Avery Gach and Marky Walbridge have also been repping that spot as well. It’s been pretty good.”

The interesting case of Beigel

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Beigel appeared in seven games last season, three of them along the defensive line. The 6'5", 307-pound prospect from Germany has transitioned to the offensive side of the football and Beck is interested in using his big body to carve out lanes for the rushing attack.

Norton said he's been one of the players helping Beigel.

"Beigel has never really played offensive line, so [I’ve been giving] a lot of tips and reminders about his feet, pass pro, where he wants to be lined up, good use of his hands. So a couple things we point out to him, but he’s picked it up pretty quickly," said Norton.

With being a defensive lineman for the past two seasons of college football, he knows all about pad level and using physicality. Now, it's just switching to the other side of the ball and learning the nuances of the offense.

“He’s very physical,” Norton said. “He gets off the ball really well, plays with great pad level. Being a defensive lineman for so long, he knows the defensive line tendencies and what you want to do to win as a defensive lineman, so he does a good job countering that and playing pretty hard.”

Power to the rushing attack

Based on last season, it's clear that Michigan will use the 'rhino' package often. It's been a staple under Beck and the proof has been in the pudding. When you have six players out there over 300 pounds compared to using a 250-pound tight end, you're going to get more push.

Norton noted that Michigan's power has increased in the run game.

“Just having that extra offensive lineman — knowing we have an extra guy who can pass block or, no offense to the tight ends, offensive linemen block better,” Norton said. “So having a guy who’s 240, 250 pounds versus a guy who’s 310 pounds — I’d rather have the guy who’s 310 pounds run blocking. Just having that extra push and more weight and power to the run game.”

Fans will likely see plenty of snaps of Michigan uses the 'rhino' package on Saturday night.

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