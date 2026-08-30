Which Michigan Football Position is Going to 'Make the Offense go' in 2026

Kyle Whittingham brought over Jason Beck to run his offense after a successful season at Utah this past year. Under Beck, in each of the last two seasons, his offense has had the No. 2 rushing attack in football.

At both New Mexico and Utah, Beck was able to carve up the opposition on the ground. He utilizes a zone scheme, while allowing the quarterback to use his legs to attack the opposition. Entering 2026, Michigan is used to pounding the rock, and that likely won't change this year.

However, Beck will spread things around, as well. Michigan will play more 11 personnel than fans are used to seeing, and that will allow the wide receivers to play more freely and have a chance to produce.

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Recently, Jaime Ffrench appeared on In the Trenches with Jon Jansen, and he said he believes the wide receivers will be the position that makes the offense go in 2026.

"Man, it's going to be a very effective offense with the receivers," Ffrench recently said. "I feel like we're going to be the ones that make the offense go. I feel like early in the games we're going to be ones that get the crowd going, stuff like that. Because like you said, it hasn't been really been a thing here at Michigan. So we're going to just turn this thing around. That's our goal."

Ffrench is battling for the No. 3 spot

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Michigan will play its first game in less than a week when the Wolverines take the field against Western Michigan. Entering fall camp, we knew Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan were the top options at wide receiver, but we didn't know who WR3 was going to be.

That hasn't changed, but the Wolverines do feel confident in six playmakers entering the season. Both Ffrench and freshman Salesi Moa are the likely choices to be WR3, with the other being WR4 when the season opens.

As for Ffrench, he transferred to Michigan after one season at Texas. He took a redshirt year, but gained some game experience along the way. But after reconnecting with Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh, Ffrench said he wants to get the 'old me' back.

"Man, just playing fast, just bringing the old me back to the college collegiate level," said Ffrench. "Just helping my team win, get touchdowns, move the ball on third down, stuff like that."

As far as what that means, Ffrench said he wasn't able to make many plays last year at Texas. Now that he should see a much bigger role with the Wolverines, it's time to unleash his abilities and put them on full display.

"I wasn't able to make a lot of plays and show glimpses of me last year. So just coming back here at Michigan and just getting [the old me] back," said Ffrench.

Fans can see Ffrench and the wide receivers take the field on Sept. 5 when Michigan plays Western Michigan.

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