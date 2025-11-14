Northwestern’s Braun praises Michigan’s dominant defense before Saturday’s showdown
Northwestern football head coach David Braun addressed the media earlier this week to discuss the upcoming matchup with the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines.
A key talking point throughout the press conference was the impressive Michigan defense.
“The job they’ve done at Michigan over the years and in particular the last two (years) on defense is a really impressive unit overall,” Braun said. “They are a really balanced football team. They are really well coached in all three phases. A great challenge for us.”
The stout Michigan defense ranks inside the top-20 in the following statistical categories across all 134 FBS teams: tackles for loss, scoring defense, rushing defense, passes intercepted, total defense and turnovers gained.
Braun was later asked about a few specific Michigan defenders: Derrick Moore, Rod Moore and Jaishawn Barham.
“They’re problems, they are really good players,” Braun said.”Number one (Barham) specifically is just twitchy and active, high motor. All three (players) present problems. At the end of the day, they’ve got guys that our staff are very aware of. You know, you have to find this happy balance with guys like that between being aware and understanding, positioning your team for success. But you can also fall into a trap of over-gameplanning for guys like that and not being in rhythm as an offense.”
Derrick Moore
He has been a problem for defenses all season long rushing the passer. He leads the Big Ten in sacks per game (0.94) with 8.5 total sacks on the season. He also has 25 total tackles with a pair of forced fumbles.
Rod Moore
The 6-0 defensive back likely will not suit up against the Wildcats. Moore missed all of last season after a torn ACL in the spring of 2024.
Moore has seen the field in three games this season, but after re-aggravating his knee injury, he has not returned since the USC game (Oct. 11).
Jaishawn Barham
Currently, the senior ranks second on the squad in tackles for loss (seven) and sacks (three). The senior has a forced fumble and four quarterback hurries.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- 3 game predictions for Michigan football vs. Northwestern
- Michigan fans erupt as NCAA drops ‘The Hammer’ on Michigan State
- Keys to a Michigan football victory over Northwestern
- With national title aspirations, Michigan basketball needed an early-season eye opener
- Michigan football to give 2 under-the-radar players extended looks against Northwestern