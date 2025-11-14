Wolverine Digest

Northwestern’s Braun praises Michigan’s dominant defense before Saturday’s showdown

Braun broke down what makes the Wolverines’ defense so difficult to prepare for, highlighting stars like Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham.

Justice Steiner

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) tackles Washington running back Adam Mohammed (24) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) tackles Washington running back Adam Mohammed (24) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Northwestern football head coach David Braun addressed the media earlier this week to discuss the upcoming matchup with the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines. 

A key talking point throughout the press conference was the impressive Michigan defense.

“The job they’ve done at Michigan over the years and in particular the last two (years) on defense is a really impressive unit overall,” Braun said. “They are a really balanced football team. They are really well coached in all three phases. A great challenge for us.”

The stout Michigan defense ranks inside the top-20 in the following statistical categories across all 134 FBS teams: tackles for loss, scoring defense, rushing defense, passes intercepted, total defense and turnovers gained. 

Braun was later asked about a few specific Michigan defenders: Derrick Moore, Rod Moore and Jaishawn Barham.

“They’re problems, they are really good players,” Braun said.”Number one (Barham) specifically is just twitchy and active, high motor. All three (players) present problems. At the end of the day, they’ve got guys that our staff are very aware of. You know, you have to find this happy balance with guys like that between being aware and understanding, positioning your team for success. But you can also fall into a trap of over-gameplanning for guys like that and not being in rhythm as an offense.”

Derrick Moore

He has been a problem for defenses all season long rushing the passer. He leads the Big Ten in sacks per game (0.94) with 8.5 total sacks on the season. He also has 25 total tackles with a pair of forced fumbles.

Rod Moore

The 6-0 defensive back likely will not suit up against the Wildcats. Moore missed all of last season after a torn ACL in the spring of 2024.

Moore has seen the field in three games this season, but after re-aggravating his knee injury, he has not returned since the USC game (Oct. 11).

Jaishawn Barham

Currently, the senior ranks second on the squad in tackles for loss (seven) and sacks (three). The senior has a forced fumble and four quarterback hurries.

— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI 

Published
Justice Steiner
JUSTICE STEINER

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

Home/Football