Ohio State's Chip Kelly gets roasted for comments on offensive struggles against Michigan
Whether you were a Michigan fan or an Ohio State fan on Nov. 30, it's likely that you spent a considerable amount of time wondering what was wrong with the Buckeye offense. After all, this was the same offense that put up nearly 500 yards of total offense on the road against No. 1 Oregon. But with each passing quarter, it slowly became apparent that the offensive gameplan against Michigan was to abandon the weapons in the passing game and run directly into the teeth of the Wolverine defense.
Needless to say, that strategy failed miserably for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes were shut out in the second half, and managed just 10 yards of offense in the fourth quarter of play (1 passing yard, 9 rushing). By the time the clock hit 0:00, Michigan was celebrating a 13-10 victory at the 50-yard line for the fourth consecutive season.
Reflecting back on the game this week, OSU offensive coordinator made a stunning admission regarding the Buckeye's offensive struggles against Michigan.
“We didn't put our players in position to make the plays that they needed to make in that game, and that falls on us as a coaching staff,” Kelly said.
“I think sometimes you kind of go in with the mindset you have to establish the run to win a football game. Maybe that's not the case. Sometimes you've got to kind of go away from some of the norms and say, ‘Hey, maybe if we throw it a little bit more."
Kelly's revelation that perhaps throwing the ball more would have been a better idea didn't go over well with a large segment of an already frustrated OSU fanbase.
