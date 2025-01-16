Ohio State's Jack Sawyer on loss to Michigan: 'I won't ever get over that'
On the verge of playing for a national championship against Notre Dame on Monday, the loss to Michigan on Nov. 30 is still on Jack Sawyer's mind. In a lengthy write-up published by The Players' Tribune, the Buckeye captain described Ohio State's mentality heading into this season. Given the fact that so many veterans had opted to return for one more shot at the Wolverines and a national championship, Sawyer felt a high level of confidence that his team would be able to get the job done.
But even though Ohio State entered that matchup against Michigan as a three-touchdown favorite back on Nov. 30, the end result was the same as it had been for the previous three years. No victory, no celebration, no gold pants. For Sawyer, the reality of ending his career without ever beating Michigan is something that will clearly stick with him, regardless of what happens against Notre Dame on Monday night.
"Then losing to TTUN at home, as these huge favorites, knowing it was our class’s last chance to beat them... I can’t even describe it," wrote Sawyer. "I won’t ever get over that loss. And honestly, it’s the type of loss most teams don’t get up from."
In that same write-up, Sawyer also opened up about how difficult things have been for head coach Ryan Day and his family given the struggles against Michigan. In fact, Sawyer says Day had to pull his kids out of school because of it.
"The amount of s*** that Coach has taken on our behalf is insane," Sawyer wrote. "I remember he was telling us about how, after one of our losses to The Team Up North, he had to take his son and his daughters out of school — because not only were kids saying stuff about them and their dad and how they need to leave town and they’re not welcome here, but actual teachers were as well.
You can read the entire write-up below, via The Players Tribune:
