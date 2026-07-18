Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 11 Andrew Sprague Ready to Anchor Michigan's Offensive Line

We've already covered players #25-12 so far in this series, including offensive linemen Evan Link and Nathan Efobi, running back Savion Hiter, and defensive tackle Enow Etta among others. Up next on the list is Andrew Sprague checking in at #11 in our top 25 most important players for Michigan football in 2026.

Andrew Sprague is a huge presence on Michigan's offensive line, currently listed at 6'-8" and 315 lbs entering his Junior year. He got his first start at the tail end of the 2024 season, and went on to start 12 games in 2025 as well. Now with just over a full season of experience under his belt, he's ready to anchor Michigan's offensive line in2026. Let's dive more into Andrew Sprague below.

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Andrew Sprague enters the field before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 Recap

Andrew Sprague started 12 games in 2025, as previously mentioned, at right tackle. He was also an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the coaches and media. He was able to showcase a good balance of run blocking and pass blocking, as he was one of just five Big Ten offensive linemen to record a 70.0+ overall grade in both aspects of blocking last season.

PFF recently ranked Andrew Sprague as a top 10 returning offensive tackle in college football, checking in at #9 on the list. While he was good last year, I believe there a lot more upside yet to hit for Andrew Sprague in 2026.

Why Sprague is important for Michigan's 2026 success

Now that he has a full season's worth of experience, that alone should help propel him forward to an even bigger 2026. He also has the fortune of being coached by one of the best offensive line coaches in the country this season in Jim Harding. Harding could help Sprague get to another level simply by having better coaching as well as the experience he gained last season.

Andrew Sprague is important to this 2026 team because he's one of just two noted starters on this Michigan offensive line as they enter fall camp next month. Outside of him at right tackle and Jake Guarnera at center, every other position on the starting offensive line is still up for grabs. Michigan needs Andrew Sprague to take another step forward this season and help anchor an offensive line that should be good, but hasn't necessarily proven it yet on the field.

Michigan offensive lineman Ty Haywood warms up with offensive lineman Andrew Sprague ahead of the Purdue game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One prediction for Sprague in 2026

Andrew Sprague has the physical tools, experience, and now elite coaching that I fully believe will help him take his game to another level this season. With uncertainty up and down this offensive line as they head into 2026, Michigan needs Andrew Sprague to step up and help lead this offensive line this season and there's no reason he can't do so.

While 2nd-Team All Big Ten is a bit of a lofty goal, I think he'll go out and earn that honor for Michigan in 2026. There are some other really good offensive linemen returning in the Big Ten this year that will make earning 1st-team honors very difficult, but I see no reason that he can't step up and earn second team honors at offensive tackle this season.

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