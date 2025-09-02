Players who should emerge for Michigan following Jaishawn Barham's suspension
Michigan football took a big hit on Saturday night when it lost star linebacker Jaishawn Barham to a very questionable targeting call. Barham, who was second on the team in 2024 for tackles, appeared to have a strip sack, along with a scoop-and-score, but the refs ruled Barham as targeting QB Jack Layne. Coach Sherrone Moore revealed on Monday that Barham's penalty was upheld and he will also have to miss the first half this Saturday against Oklahoma.
On Monday, during the 'Inside Michigan Football' podcast, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale mentioned a couple of players who will help Ernest Hausmann in the first half against the Sooners.
"Well, I think that it’s the coach speak of it as next man up, but the difference is we’ve been talking about the depth of our linebacker room, and you saw it in the game," Martindale said. "Jimmy Rolder made some really good plays. Ernie played outstanding. Got a game ball from Sherrone after the game, well-deserved, and he’s been a great leader for us, and it’s the communication of that room with BJ, who’s done a great job of building up the talent in that room. We got some young guys on the come-up. You saw Troy end the game, which is another thing we could talk about, but we’ll do that after I retire. It was one of those games that showed our depth and what you and I have talked about all training camp, and I was really happy for the players."
One player who Martindale didn't initially mention was LB Cole Sullivan. The sophomore linebacker had a sack and an interception in the second half of last week's game. Sullivan has been described as a 'physical freak' by Sherrone Moore. Sullivan is another body you can expect to see early against the Sooners.
"Right. Well, with him and, like I said, I view Jimmy as a starter, and Cole’s getting there real fast," Martindale said. "You know, his confidence, the second year, coming into his second year, has jumped out at him, at us as coaches. He’s just elevated his game. He’s had a great offseason in the weight room, and you’re just seeing the player that you knew, that you envisioned back when he was at his first spring ball. Back then, I was telling you, I don’t know what spot he’s going to play, but he’s going to play because of his size."
Don't forget about Jimmy Rolder
Despite Jimmy Rolder being a veteran in the room, fans are thinking a lot about Sullivan and Troy Bowles, who are both youthful. But coaches have been clamoring for Rolder, who is finally fully healthy. Martindale touched on where he's improved the most.
"Well, I see it in physicality, because he’s confident, because he got through training camp," the defensive coordinator said. "I shouldn’t say got through it, had a good training camp, and, you know, he came out healthy of it. He mentioned, I think it was BJ, that this is his first training camp period, like in the past six years, so he’s talking about high school too, where he didn’t get banged up, you know, with some kind of freak injury. When you fall on the ground and dislocate your elbow, that’s a freak injury."
Michigan fans can see the Wolverines in action this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
