Games notes fans should know prior to Michigan taking on Oklahoma
Michigan is set for another primetime kick this weekend as the Wolverines travel to Norman to take on ranked Oklahoma. The Sooners got off to a solid start of their own this past weekend. Oklahoma, with a new starting QB, defeated Illinois State 35-3.
As for Michigan, the Wolverines kicked things off with a home win over New Mexico this past weekend. Michigan took down the Lobos 34-17, and quarterback Bryce Underwood started his Wolverines' career on a high note, throwing for 251 yards and a score -- so did Justice Haynes. The Alabama transfer had a career high of 159 yards and three scores in the win.
Ahead of the away game against Oklahoma, Michigan released some game notes fans should know.
You can read the game notes below:
• This is the second meeting between Michigan and Oklahoma.
• As U-M readies for another night game kick, the program is riding a 13-game night game win streak (defined as: night games that kick off post-5 p.m. local time) dating back to Week 2 of the 2022 season (vs. Hawaii). The Wolverines have won 18 of their last 20 overall night games, including six consecutive road contests.
• Michigan is opening the 2025 season with consecutive night games for the first time in school history.
• Twelve (12) Wolverines made their collegiate debuts in the team's week one victory; another nine players made U-M debuts after earning playing time at previous institutions.
• Four players were first-time starters: Channing Goodwin (wide receiver) and Bryce Underwood (quarterback) on offense and Brandyn Hillman (defensive back) on defense, plus Andrew Marsh on special teams (kick returner).
• Bryce Underwood completed 21-of-31 passes for 251 yards and one TD in his starting debut.
• Ernest Hausmann led the defense with eight tackles in the opener.
• Justice Haynes set career highs with 159 rushing yards on 16 carries and three TDs vs. New Mexico.
• Marlin Klein caught six passes for 93 yards and one TD vs. the Lobos.
• Overall, the team's total offensive output (452 yards) was its highest since Week 3 of the 2023 season (492 yards against UNLV).
• Twenty-five (25) different players recorded at least a share of a tackle or hurried the quarterback on defense, not including several players who made tackles on special teams plays.
• Oklahoma's quarterback John Mateer set a record of his own in the Sooners' Week One victory, throwing for 392 yards (30-of-37 attempts) and three touchdowns to set a quarterback debut passing yardage record. It was a career-high figure for Mateer.
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore updates the health of a few Michigan players ahead of Oklahoma
Sherrone Moore shares the final verdict for Jaishawn Barham's targeting call
Two Michigan players made Big Ten team of the week after Week 1 win
Michigan football is an early underdog against Oklahoma in Week 2
National media give their takes on Michigan football, Bryce Underwood after Week 1 win