Two Michigan players made Big Ten team of the week after Week 1 win
The Michigan Wolverines mostly impressed on Saturday against New Mexico. The Wolverines' defense underwhelmed at times with costly penalties and allowing New Mexico to sustain drives, but Michigan walked out of The Big House with a 34-17 win over the Lobos. Star freshman Bryce Underwood impressed, throwing for 251 yards and a score. As did Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, who ran for 159 yards and three scores.
But neither Underwood or Haynes made Pro Football Focus' Big Ten team of the week. Instead, TE Marlin Klein and DT Damon Payne Jr. highlighted the Wolverines for PFF.
Klein was Underwood's favorite target against New Mexico. Some people, including me, thought Donaven McCulley was going to be the main target, and while he still can be, it was Klein who really shined. The German native caught six passes on nine targets for 93 yards and a score. Klein was the second-highest graded Michigan offensive player from PFF, with a 76.5 grade.
Without Colston Loveland, Klein could have a major 2025 season as the starting Michigan TE.
As for the defense, stars like Derrick Moore struggled in the game. But the Alabama transfer did not. Payne graded out as the second-highest on the team, and had an 82.8 grade from PFF. Payne didn't light up the statsheet; he had just three tackles and one TFL, but he was sound when he played. What didn't show up in the stat column, Payne batted down a ball and he had a QB pressure from the interior.
The Wolverines' defensive line might have underwhelmed on Saturday, but that should be one of the strongest units Michigan has. Rayshaun Benny, Payne, Trey Pierce, and Tre Williams make up a great interior for Wink Martindale. They can also move Enow Etta around from edge to the interior if needed.
Michigan will now take on a bigger challenge this Saturday. The Wolverines will head to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners under the lights.
