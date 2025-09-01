Sherrone Moore shares the final verdict for Jaishawn Barham's targeting call
It appeared that Jaishawn Barham had a scoop-and-score touchdown against New Mexico last week, but the officials called the star linebacker for targeting against Jack Layne. He was then ejected from the game -- which meant he had to sit out the first half against Oklahoma in Week 2.
However, following the game, head coach Sherrone Moore said he didn't agree with the call, it didn't make sense, and they were going to appeal the decision.
On Monday, during his weekly press conference, coach Moore said the targeting penalty was upheld and Barham would have to miss the first half against Oklahoma. Moore said both he and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti disagreed with the decision and how the rule needs to change.
It can't be overstated how much Barham means to this team. He plays physical and fast. Barham can line up at both linebacker or edge and is a menace for the opposing offense. In his place, Michigan will rely on Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan in the first half against Oklahoma.
Rolder is a veteran and is looked as a third starter. However, Sullivan has really impressed when he gets his chances. The sophomore shined in the second half against New Mexico. Sullivan not only sacked Layne, but he also made a late interception when the Lobos were driving.
The Sooners won't be easy for the Michigan linebackers. John Mateer isn't just a good passer, but he can move with his feet. Ernest Hausmann and Co. will have to be locked in on their assignments. Then there is the Cal transfer Jayden Ott. He was a top player last season for the Bearcats and adds a new element to the Sooners.
At least Michigan fans will see Barham back in the lineup in the third quarter.
