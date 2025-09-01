Sherrone Moore updates the health of a few Michigan players ahead of Oklahoma
Michigan got the 2025 season started with a win on Saturday night against New Mexico, but the challenge vastly ramps up this weekend. The Wolverines will head to Norman for a top-25 matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Last weekend, against the Lobos, right tackle Andrew Sprague went out and was replaced by Blake Frazier. On Monday, during his weekly press conference, Sherrone Moore was asked about Sprague. Moore said that Sprague was cramping up, but he's good to go for Saturday.
"Yeah, yeah, he was just cramping," Moore said of Sprague. "So a little cramp, but he’s fine. Sprague is phenomenal, I love Sprague. Both those guys did well. I think they just continue to get better and moving Evan [Link] back to left was good and they’ll just continue to get better and we’ll put them in position to be successful."
There were several Michigan players who didn't suit up for the game, including key veteran Rod Moore and blossoming tight end Hogan Hansen. Coach Moore isn't sure yet on the status of Rod Moore, but it sounds promising that Michigan will get TE2 back this weekend in Norman.
"Yeah, Rod is, you know, I’d say questionable, possible," Moore said of his safety. "We’ll see how he feels and feel like Hogan’s probable. Feel like we got a real good shot for him to play this weekend. So excited to get him back. We’ll get him practicing full speed again. And he’s been practicing full speed, getting contact, doing things. So, but we’ve been very cautious with all that. We don’t want to, you know, I’m not a doctor like I always say. So I let them handle that. But he’s been doing everything and feel like we got a great shot to get him to play this week."
Michigan can use some of its pieces back against a much-improved Sooners team. Brent Venables went out and landed QB John Mateer and RB Jayden Ott from the portal. While Oklahoma hasn't lived up to expectations since Venables was hired -- it's still going to be a massive showdown on Saturday.
