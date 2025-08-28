Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 1
It's Week 1 of college football and the Big Ten Conference is rearing to go. Every school will play this week and there are a few games to keep an eye on. Of course, the big one, Texas travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State. Will Arch Manning play like the Heisman hopeful he is, or will the new-look Buckeyes win a big one at home?
But it all kicks off on Thursday night when there will be four Big Ten teams playing -- the one to watch is Nebraska vs. Cincinnati.
Here is how I see every Big Ten playing in Week 1.
Thursday
Ohio vs. Rutgers
Final score: Rutgers 27, Ohio 10
Buffalo vs. Minnesota
Final score: Minnesota 31, Buffalo 14
Nebraska vs. Cincinnati
This is the big one on Thursday night. Dylan Raiola vs. Brendan Sorsby. Two teams that underperformed in 2024, but both are hoping to contend for their respective conference. The 'Huskers are the better team, but the Bearcats should be competitive.
Final score: Nebraska 24, Cincinnati 17
Miami (OH) vs. Wisconsin
Final score: Wisconsin 34, Miami (OH) 13
Friday
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State
Final score: Michigan State 30, Western Michigan 10
Western Illinois vs. Illinois
Final score: Illinois 45, Western Illinois 6
Saturday
Texas vs. Ohio State
This is the big one. Arch Manning vs. Julian Sayin in a battle of first-year starters. Couldn't get much bigger than this. I actually think this is going to be a defensive battle -- neither QB looks great on Saturday. With that being said, I think the home team gets this one and Jeremiah Smith makes a couple of plays when needed.
Final score: Ohio State 24, Texas 21
Florida Atlantic vs. Maryland
Final score: Maryland 45, Florida Atlantic 21
Ball State vs. Purdue
Final score: Purdue 27, Ball State 13
Northwestern vs. Tulane
Final score: Tulane 31, Northwestern 30
Old Dominion vs. Indiana
Final score: Indiana 44, Old Dominion 7
Nevada vs. Penn State
Final score: Penn State 45, Nevada 10
Montana State vs. Oregon
Final score: Oregon 48, Montana State, 6
Albany vs. Iowa
Final score: Iowa 28, Albany 7
New Mexico vs. Michigan
Final score: Michigan 41, New Mexico 10
Missouri State vs. USC
Final score: USC 45, Missouri State 6
Utah vs. UCLA
For those who like to stay up and watch football, this is a very interesting matchup. Utah, who struggled with injuries in 2024, revamped its offense by adding New Mexico transfer QB Devon Dampier. Meanwhile, UCLA added Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee. Both teams should be improved in 2025, but I think what the Utes are doing -- give me them in a close one.
Final sore: Utah 27, UCLA 21
Colorado State vs. Washington
Final score: Washington 38, Colorado State 13
