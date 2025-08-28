Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 1

Wolverine Digest

Trent Knoop

It's Week 1 of college football and the Big Ten Conference is rearing to go. Every school will play this week and there are a few games to keep an eye on. Of course, the big one, Texas travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State. Will Arch Manning play like the Heisman hopeful he is, or will the new-look Buckeyes win a big one at home?

But it all kicks off on Thursday night when there will be four Big Ten teams playing -- the one to watch is Nebraska vs. Cincinnati.

Here is how I see every Big Ten playing in Week 1.

Thursday

Dylan Raiol
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ohio vs. Rutgers

Final score: Rutgers 27, Ohio 10

Buffalo vs. Minnesota

Final score: Minnesota 31, Buffalo 14

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati

This is the big one on Thursday night. Dylan Raiola vs. Brendan Sorsby. Two teams that underperformed in 2024, but both are hoping to contend for their respective conference. The 'Huskers are the better team, but the Bearcats should be competitive.

Final score: Nebraska 24, Cincinnati 17

Miami (OH) vs. Wisconsin

Final score: Wisconsin 34, Miami (OH) 13

Friday

Aidan Chile
Dale Young-Imagn Images

Western Michigan vs. Michigan State

Final score: Michigan State 30, Western Michigan 10

Western Illinois vs. Illinois

Final score: Illinois 45, Western Illinois 6

Saturday

Arch Mannin
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas vs. Ohio State

This is the big one. Arch Manning vs. Julian Sayin in a battle of first-year starters. Couldn't get much bigger than this. I actually think this is going to be a defensive battle -- neither QB looks great on Saturday. With that being said, I think the home team gets this one and Jeremiah Smith makes a couple of plays when needed.

Final score: Ohio State 24, Texas 21

Florida Atlantic vs. Maryland

Final score: Maryland 45, Florida Atlantic 21

Ball State vs. Purdue

Final score: Purdue 27, Ball State 13

Northwestern vs. Tulane

Final score: Tulane 31, Northwestern 30

Old Dominion vs. Indiana

Final score: Indiana 44, Old Dominion 7

Nevada vs. Penn State

Final score: Penn State 45, Nevada 10

Montana State vs. Oregon

Final score: Oregon 48, Montana State, 6

Albany vs. Iowa

Final score: Iowa 28, Albany 7

New Mexico vs. Michigan

Final score: Michigan 41, New Mexico 10

Missouri State vs. USC

Final score: USC 45, Missouri State 6

Utah vs. UCLA

For those who like to stay up and watch football, this is a very interesting matchup. Utah, who struggled with injuries in 2024, revamped its offense by adding New Mexico transfer QB Devon Dampier. Meanwhile, UCLA added Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee. Both teams should be improved in 2025, but I think what the Utes are doing -- give me them in a close one.

Final sore: Utah 27, UCLA 21

Colorado State vs. Washington

Final score: Washington 38, Colorado State 13

