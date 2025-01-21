PFF not giving Michigan football any love in way-too-early 2025 top 25 rankings
The 2024 college football season is behind us after Ohio State got by Notre Dame in the national title game on Monday night. The Buckeyes, at one time, appeared like they were going to run the Irish out of the building, but 16 late points put Notre Dame back in the game -- until Jeremiah Smith did his thing. Now that the game is over, all attention is now pointing toward 2025 and we won't have any more college games until August.
As more and more experts post their way-too-early top 25 for the '25 season, it's a mixed bag for Michigan. The Wolverines are as high as No. 12 and as low as what Pro Football Focus just put them. PFF doesn't appear to be very high on Michigan after the Wolverines beat both Ohio State and Alabama to end the 2024 season. Plus, Sherrone Moore has one of the best recruiting classes coming to Ann Arbor next season.
Regardless, PFF has Michigan as their No. 25 team heading into the season.
"While Michigan’s national title defense didn’t go quite as planned in 2024, the Wolverines still finished the season off incredibly strong with victories over Ohio State and Alabama," wrote Max Chadwick. "Michigan does need to replace plenty of stars from this past year’s squad, cornerback Jyaire Hill and edge defenderDerrick Moore should anchor another strong defense. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes will be the Wolverines’ top running back next season but all eyes will be on incoming freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2025 high school class."
What will help the Wolverines is that their schedule doesn't appear to be too daunting as of right now. Michigan's toughest non-conference game will be Oklahoma in Week 2, but the Sooners didn't have a great 2024 season. Plus, Michigan won't play Penn State, Indiana, Illinois, or Oregon. The Wolverines will travel to Nebraska and USC, while getting Ohio State back in Ann Arbor. It's definitely a College Football Playoff schedule for Moore and the Wolverines.
