REPORT: JJ McCarthy not in line to start for Minnesota Vikings
After leading the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship in 2023, it appears quarterback J.J. McCarthy will have to wait a while longer before being handed the keys to the Minnesota Vikings' franchise.
According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the Vikings have listed veteran signal-caller Sam Darnold as their starter on their first, unofficial depth chart heading into the 2024 season. McCarthy, meanwhile, is tied with Nick Mullens in the backup spot. Minnesota will play its first preseason game on Aug. 10 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.
While the current expectation is for McCarthy to play behind Darnold to start his career, the rookie quarterback has drawn raves reviews from those close to Minnesota's franchise. Current Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson said McCarthy has "been incredible" in his preparation habits in the film room, while former longtime Minnesota starting quarterback Brad Johnson highly complimented McCarthy's arm talent and demeanor.
It's only a matter of time before McCarthy gets his opportunity to lead the Vikings. The rookie recently signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $21.85 million with Minnesota.
McCarthy won at the highest level in both high school and college, with a state championship at La Grange Park's Nazareth Academy in 2018, a high school national championship at IMG Academy in 2020 and the 2023 national championship in his final season at Michigan. Now, Minnesota envisions McCarthy as the guy who can lead the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl victory.
In his time at Michigan, McCarthy went an incredible an incredible 27-1 as the Wolverines' starting quarterback. He threw for 6,226 yards while completing 482-of-713 pass attempts (67.6%) with 49 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. McCarthy added 632 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 161 carries.
Minnesota traded up to select McCarthy with the 10th pick in this year's draft, but the current expectation is for the rookie sit behind NFL veteran Sam Darnold in 2024. The Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year deal worth $10 million this offseason after their previous starter, Kirk Cousins, departed to sign with the Atlanta Falcons.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy pokes fun at Ohio State
Former Vikings legend on J.J. McCarthy: 'Tough kid, makes all the throws'
Vikings tight end on JJ McCarthy: 'He's Been Incredible'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI