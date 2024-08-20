Michigan Football inside Top 10 of ESPN's Power Rankings
College football is entering a new era with an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, an 18-member Big Ten Conference and a 16-member Southeastern Conference. It will never have been tougher to win one of those two leagues, or a national championship, than in 2024 and beyond.
That's reflected in ESPN's preseason Top 25 power rankings, which features eight teams in the Top 10 from either the Big Ten or the SEC. In total, 15 of the 25 teams listed reside in one of those two conferences.
Michigan comes in at No. 9 in ESPN's rankings, which is low considering the Wolverines are the reigning national champions but a solid starting point considering everything U-M lost this offseason. Still, like most other publications' rankings or projections, Michigan is the fourth-highest ranked team in its own conference. Here's the full list...
ESPN College Football Preseason Power Rankings
1.) Georgia
2.) Ohio State
3.) Oregon
4.) Texas
5.) Alabama
6.) Notre Dame
7.) Ole Miss
8.) Penn State
9.) MICHIGAN
10.) Florida State
11.) Missouri
12.) Utah
13.) LSU
14.) Tennessee
15.) Clemson
16.) Kansas State
17.) Oklahoma
18.) Oklahoma State
19.) Miami
20.) NC State
21.) Arizona
22.) Texas A&M
23.) USC
24.) Kansas
25.) Iowa
The Wolverines will face four opponents who reside in the above power rankings including home games against No. 4 Texas (Sept. 7), No. 23 USC (Sept. 21) and No. 3 Oregon (Nov. 4) and a road trip to No. 2 Ohio State (Nov. 30). Should Michigan make it through that gauntlet and reach the Big Ten Championship game, the Wolverines would face a likely rematch with the Buckeyes or Ducks, or could face a new opponent like No. 8 Penn State or No. 25 Iowa.
The expanded playoff makes the road to a national championship that much tougher as well. The four highest-ranked conference champions will need to win three playoff games to claim the title, while the other eight teams included in the CFP will need to win four. All that makes for what should be an exciting and unpredictable season of college football this fall.
