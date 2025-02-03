RECRUITING NEWS: Michigan football expected to land elite 5-star prospect on Monday
The Michigan Wolverines are expected to make a massive splash on the recruiting trail on Monday, as five-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood is set to announce his decision. In recent days, Haywood has received expert predictions from On3's Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons for Michigan to come out on top.
Here's what Wiltfong recently had to say about Michigan's place in the recruitment for Haywood:
"Talking to sources around Ty Haywood and talking to sources around Michigan, Texas Tech, Florida State... the three programs that he's had communication with down the stretch of this process. I still love where the maize and blue... Michigan stands in the recruitment of Ty Haywood. He took his official visit the weekend of Jan. 17 to Ann Arbor, time spent with Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome, that coaching staff. Coach Moore and coach Newsome were down in Texas visiting with the Denton (TX) Ryan standout, everything is still pointing toward Michigan landing Ty Haywood. The have the nation's No. 9 class right now, that would put Michigan up to No. 6. You would have franchise quarterback Bryce Underwood, then you would have franchise offensive linemen tackles Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood. This is a really good class for Michigan already, one that also includes defensive lineman Nate Marshall - one of the most coveted point-of-attack players in the country on the defensive side. With Ty Haywood still out there, I think Michigan gets it done."
If Haywood does commit to Michigan on Monday, that will give the Wolverines two five-star offensive lineman in the 2025 class, along with five-star quarterback (and No. 1 prospect in the nation) Bryce Underwood.
Michigan may have struggled a bit in the wake of losing so much talent on the roster and the coaching staff following the 2023 national championship season, but it's clear that the Wolverines aren't going away anytime soon. The success on the recruiting trail rivals anything that former head coach Jim Harbaugh was able to pull off during his time in Ann Arbor, and it's quite possible that head coach Sherrone Moore is on his way to signing one of the best recruiting classes in program history.
As of this writing, Michigan's 2025 recruiting class currently ranks No. 9 in the nation according to On3's latest rankings. If the Wolverines do end up adding Haywood to this class as the 24th commitment, there's no question that Michigan is knocking on the door of a potential top 5 class nationally.
