RECRUITING NEWS: New competition for coveted Michigan OL transfer target
According to On3 recruiting expert EJ Holland there has been a new twist in the recruitment of top OL transfer target Fa'alili Fa'amoe. The competition for the former Washington State lineman was long thought to be a two-team race between Nebraska and Michigan, with rumors that he would make a decision between the two in the coming weeks. However, it looks like a new team has entered the race for his services and they may have an ace up their sleeve in this recruitment battle.
On3's EJ Holland has reported that Fa'amoe is now looking to set up a visit with Wake Forest. This seems like an odd candidate when you look at the football pedigree of the other two teams he is considering. So what is Wake Forest's apparent advantage? His former OL coach from Washington State, Jared Kaster, is now the OL coach for the Demon Deacons.
While the allure and familiarity of a former coach certainly makes Wake somewhat of a competitor, it feels like the decision will still come down to the blue bloods, Nebraska or Michigan. Once the big lineman steps foot into Schembechler Hall and sees the facilities and opportunities afforded to him it should be a no-brainer. The success on the college field, and in placing linemen into the NFL, that Michigan has exhibited is unparalleled. Looks like this one could come down to the wire though.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
PFF grades: Michigan player grades, snap counts to know after Wolverines beat Alabama
What the national media is saying about Michigan football after win over Alabama
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7