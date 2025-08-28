Recruits make predictions for New Mexico vs. Michigan football on Saturday
The Michigan Wolverines open the 2025 football season at home against New Mexico on Saturday. The Wolverines are giant favorites in the game -- nearly five touchdown favorites to be exact. The game shouldn't be all that close and fans will get to see five-star QB Bryce Underwood in action.
Sherrone Moore announced on Monday that the highly-touted freshman would start for Michigan, and the Wolverines have one week to get everything rolling before a Week 2 showdown in Norman against Oklahoma.
It's hard to gauge the Lobos following their five-win season in 2024. New Mexico, who hired Jason Eck from Idaho, has 55 new players on the roster entering 2025. You can scrap the film from 2024 -- this is a new team. New Mexico lost its star QB Devon Dampier, who transferred to Utah. But Michigan is still clearly the more talented team.
With Michigan taking the field in just a couple of days, I reached out to some commitments to see what their predictions were for the game. Of course, everyone I spoke to thought Michigan would win the game with ease. There was definitely excitement about the Underwood era in Ann Arbor.
2026 Michigan commit WR Jaylen Pile
"Michigan starts the Underwood era with a big win."
2026 Michigan commit RB Jonathan Brown
"Michigan win 40-7, showing off a solid, balanced offense."
2026 Michigan commit S Andre Clarke
"Michigan by a lot! We really excited to see our freshman QB lead us to a great season."
2026 Michigan commit LB Markel Dabney
"Michigan by 60. Going to be amazing debut for Bryce."
2026 Michigan commit CB/S Jordan Deck
"Blow out. They can't rock with us."
2026 Michigan commit DT Alister Vallejo
"I believe it’ll be a great opening day for Michigan. Shouldn’t be too close of a game."
2027 Michigan commit Tristan Dare
"Michigan is a heavy favorite and I think they win this game. Excited to see Bryce Underwood under center and a revamped offensive unit."
Fans can tune in on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC to see Michigan take on New Mexico.
More Michigan News:
3 keys for Michigan football in Week 1 against New Mexico
Michigan football 2026 commit scores game-winning touchdown in HS opener
Advanced analytics predict every Michigan football game in 2025
Michigan Football: Six bold predictions for the Wolverines ahead of 2025 season
Predicting 2025 stats for several Michigan football offensive starters -- including Bryce Underwood