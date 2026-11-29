The grades are in, and there is going to be a consistent theme. When you lose to Ohio State in embarrassing fashion the way Michigan did on Saturday, grades are not going to be very high.

Michigan had a chance to put a stamp on their season in a positive manner after a signature win last week against UCLA.

Instead, Michigan followed up its 18-16 victory over previously unbeaten UCLA by getting their pants pulled down on national television by their biggest rival to close out the season.

When that happens, there are no silver linings.

Pass Offense

There were a few moments through the course of the game that could remind you how talented Bryce Underwood can be. Those moments were largely outweighed by inconsistency and the lack of ability to do anything within the structure of the offense.

Michigan’s passing game was putrid all season regardless of who was under center. Saturday was no exception.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s almost a wonder watching Ohio State walk up and down the field with their backup quarterback at a much better pace than Michigan could with either guy under center this season.

Underwood finished the game 9-17 for 86 yards and was sacked three times. Their leading receiver was Andrew Marsh, who had three catches for 36 yards. The bottom line is that it was not good enough.

Grade: F

Rush Offense

It looked like Michigan could be off to a good start in this phase of the game on their opening possession. Bryce Underwood ran for 24 yards on a third-down conversion on the first series of the game. Savion Hiter had two runs pop for 11 and 22 yards.

Otherwise, it was tough sledding for most of the game for Michigan’s run game.

They finished the game with less than 100 total yards on the ground. That was their only path to victory was through a strong rushing attack. They failed miserably.

Grade: F

Pass Defense

Jay Hill said he had a plan for Jeremiah Smith coming into the game. Apparently the Ohio State coaching staff heard that. Michigan’s defense did not allow a reception to Smith on the opening drive, but Arthur Smith was more than happy to use him as a decoy.

Smith got through the first quarter with zero catches on one target, but it didn’t matter. Ohio State was still able to march up and down the field against Michigan’s defense in the first quarter. Luke Fahey was 6-9 in the quarter for 90 yards, including completions of 25 yards to tight end Nate Roberts, and 18 to running back Bo Jackson.

Smith’s first catch of the game was a touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 14-0 lead.

Nov 28, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) avoids a tackle by Michigan Wolverines cornerback Zeke Berry (10) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He finished the day with three touchdowns and broke the single-season record for the Big Ten with 19 scores this season.

The record breaker came on a fourth-and-13 with the Buckeyes leading 38-0.

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Ultimately, while the game was competitive, it came down to a pass rush that was non existent for most of the game. Luke Fahey can struggle when he is under pressure. John Henry Daley, Dom Nichols, and the rest of the front were largely silent as the Buckeyes' lead continued to swell.

They didn’t make any big plays on the front or in the secondary outside of a couple of tipped passes.

Grade: F

Rush Defense

The rules of this game are simple. You win the rushing battle, you win The Game. Bo Jackson ran around, over, and through Michigan’s defense for the second consecutive season. Jackson went over 100 yards before the fourth quarter even started. He had plenty of room to run against Michigan’s defensive line, which failed to hold up through most of the game.

Jackson scored three times and looked like the best player on the field. That was almost true for both Michigan and Ohio State. Michigan’s only scoring play of the day came on a fumble forced by Jyaire Hill on Jackson that was picked up by Aisea Moa, and returned for a touchdown.

After a review, however, the touchdown was taken off the board when it was ruled Jackson’s knee was down prior to the ball coming out.

That drive would finish with a touchdown from Jeremiah Smith.

Even if the touchdown had stood, Michigan was beaten up in this phase of the game as the Buckeyes nearly outgained them four-to-one in rushing yards with 231 yards on the ground compared to Michigan's 64.

Grade: F

Special Teams

Safety Nico Andrighetto got tagged for a personal foul on the opening kickoff. Jacob Baggett missed a 30 yard field goal on Michigan’s first possession of the game.

Cam Brown hit a punt that dribbled to the center of the field that was returned to Michigan’s 29 right before Bo Jackson’s touchdown run gave the Buckeyes a 21-0 lead. The special teams were bad all season. If Kyle Whittingham sticks around for a second season, it’s hard to imagine Kerry Coombs will get another shot.

Grade: F

Coaching

The result of this game began the second that Kyle Whittingham walked in the door. Whittingham wanted to turn the temperature down of the rivalry against Ohio State.

He admitted he didn’t hate Ohio State and said there was no place for hatred in sports.

Later, he admitted to getting rid the beloved “Beat Ohio” drill, which was what helped grow Michigan’s fortitude during a four-game winning streak against the Buckeyes. Perhaps it was no coincidence, but Michigan was absolutely bullied by the Buckeyes on both sides of the ball.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts in the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 28, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whittingham never understood the magnitude of this rivalry from the beginning of his tenure. Maybe watching his team get their face smashed in for four quarters got the point across to him.

On defense, Jay Hill did not have any answers for Arthur Smith and Ryan Day. The Buckeyes walked right down the field on their first two possessions to build a 14-0 lead. With Michigan’s offense in the shape it is in, the game was over from there.

When you struggle with the schematics, you need to make up for it with fortitude. Michigan did neither, and that could be the biggest reason why this staff is not around for a second chance next year.

Grade: F



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