REPORT: Michigan made significant NIL offer to Kenneth Grant
One of the men that Coach Jim Harbaugh once called "A gift from the football God's..." as written in an article by Wolverine Digest SI Matt Lounsberry. was apparently given a lot to consider by the football program.
Rivals reporter Josh Henschke reported that "Michigan made it VERY enticing for KG to stay...". In the end the talented and fleet footed defensive lineman decided that he had accomplished everything he needed to in Ann Arbor and declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Surely the program had nothing to lose as they have had great success in bringing back returning players through their "Those who stay" Champions Circle NIL campaigns. Notably, Zak Zinter, Blake Corum, Kris Jenkins and Trevor Keegan returned via this campaign for the 2023 National Championship run.
Maize & Blue review also reported that a source told them Grant's floor in the 2025 NFL Draft would be where the Chargers pick, which is currently pick No. 20. Could Coach Jim Harbaugh be eyeing to reconnect with his former defensive stalwart who he claimed was a gift from the God's? If Grant performs well at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, he may be off the board before the playoff bound Chargers are on the clock.
As stated above, it is widely believed that the 6'3" 339-pound prospect will head to Dallas to begin training for the combine. He leaves the University of Michigan with 69 tackles, 9 passes defended, 6.5 sacks and 1 interception. He left Wolverine fans with many memorable plays and was a key contributor and leader during the championship run of 2023.
